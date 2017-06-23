Three years after he was named a national historic person, Sir William Maxwell Aitken, better known as Lord Beaverbrook, has had a plaque unveiled in his honour at his childhood home in Miramichi, N.B.

The plaque, located at Beaverbook House, commemorates Aitken's national historic significance and contribution.

Shirley Brown is chair of the commission that oversees the operation of the house, which tourists visit to learn about Aitken.

"We are celebrating and getting the plaque in place for recognizing him a national historic person, " she said at the unveiling on Friday. ​

Brown is hopeful that people's curiosity about Beaverbrook will grow if they hear about the plaque or visit the site.

"Come learn a little bit more about the man and what he contributed to Canada as well as to Miramichi."

Leading benefactor

Aitken spent his youth in the former town of Newcastle before he became a leading Canadian businessman in the early years of the 20th century. After moving to London, England in 1910 with his growing family, he quickly entered politics.

Aitken was a part of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's war cabinet, and was one of the few men to serve on the war cabinet during both of the world wars.

He was a leading benefactor to the University of New Brunswick and the founder and the sponsor of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. He also gave many gifts to the Miramichi region including arenas, refurbishment of Queen Elizabeth Park and more.

MP Pat Finnigan helped to unveil the plaque.

"We encourage Canadians to take the opportunity to learn more about this key figure and the significant role he played in our country's history."