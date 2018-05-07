3 men charged after alleged looting of flooded home in Maugerville

Three men have been charged in connection with alleged looting from a flooded home in Maugerville over the weekend.

The men, who are all in their 20s, appeared in Burton provincial court on Monday and remain remanded in custody until later this week.

Travis Hunt, 29, of Maugerville, Brandon Hatchard, 29, of Pert-Andover, and Chance Leslie, 25, of Middle Hainsville, are each charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

Leslie faces a third charge of breach of probation.

Homeowner Markus Harvey told CBC News he was jolted awake early Sunday morning by the sound of people rummaging through his home, which is surrounded by floodwaters.

He said he yelled out "Hello" when he saw the beams from flashlights coming up the stairway to his bedroom and a man replied, "You need to evacuate."

"Then all I could hear was scurrying rats running out of my back door," said Harvey.

Farmer Markus Harvey said he saw three masked would be-thieves in a red canoe flee his flooded home early Sunday morning. (Courtesy: Facebook)

Around 6:45 a.m., West District RCMP, with the assistance from the Oromocto Fire Department and members of the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, arrested three men who were in a canoe.

Hunt and Hatchard are to return to court on May 10 at 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. respectively. Leslie is scheduled to appear on May 11 at 11 a.m.

The RCMP offered thanks to the members of the public who provided information on the suspects' location.

Police, firefighters, members of the coast guard and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans are patrolling the swollen St. John River to assist residents and to provide security to evacuated homes.