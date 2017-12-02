Robyn Green says her world was "turned upside down" when she lost her 29-year-old daughter Alana due opioid addiction.

"It was never easy for her," said Green.

Green told her story Friday at a symposium organized by the provincial government on on the misuse of prescription drugs.

At the symposium, the Department of Health announced a two-year agreement with the Public Health Agency of Canada to fill the the gaps in services and programs needed for the harmful use of opioids.

It will also help develop a long-term approach to mitigate the use of opioids in New Brunswick.

But the announcement was too late for Green's daughter.

Green's daughter had been missing for over a week before she was found dead of an apparent suicide in 2012.

Green said her daughter's addiction complicated her life, but several challenges lead her back to drugs time and time again.

Ultimately, she suffered from psychosis, Green said.

"The voice bullied and berated her 24/7," said Green.

Green attempted to get her daughter into a long-term rehabilitation facility for females, but none exist in New Brunswick, so the family sent her to a $25,000 facility in Quebec.

A symposium on opioid misuse was held Friday by the Department of Health, who announced it would be committing more resources to long-term care in the province. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"What family can afford this?" she asked.

"By the time we were able to have her placed, it was too late."

Eventually, Alana Green was kicked out of the facility. The family paid a total of $10,000, and were left with no help.

"We were so helpless," said Green.

After losing Alana, Green found a poem written by her daughter.

"I cannot stand to look inside me," the poem read. "Today, I died and cannot try to see."

Green wants the government to step and provide funding for long-term care for those suffering with addiction and mental health issues.

"If only she had received the long-term help she deserved," she said.

Surviving the addiction

Others who had survived their addiction spoke up for the need for resources and help, too.

It's been 15 years since Paul Patrick has had any type of opioid. But when he was in the middle of his addiction, there was nothing he wouldn't do for a fix.

"Whenever it was possible I would take the pills, whatever I could get my hands on," said Patrick.

He said he would sometimes even take cold medication to give him the kick he needed.

Paul Patrick said his addiction to opioids began at a young age, but he is now clean after struggling to get off the drug for years. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"I didn't get heavily hooked until 1998," he said. "That's when dilaudid was readily available."

He said he didn't get heavily hooked until 1998, when he tried the drug Dilaudid, an opioid pain medication.

Patrick said he was going through a tough time, and a year later he was doing hard opioids more than twice a day.

As a result, he said lost his home, his family and his livelihood.

"I was literally hoping I wouldn't survive the next hit," said Patrick.

But today, Patrick hopes his story will help those who are struggle to free themselves from addiction to talk to someone and ask for help.

"You better start talking to somebody, because it's a slippery slope," said Patrick.