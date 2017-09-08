At 1 a.m. on Saturday, some 35-year-olds will still be straggling home from the bars.

Tim Barry will be attempting to set a world record.

This weekend, the Norton athlete, 35, plans to run the Fundy Trek — a gruelling, 150-kilometre journey through the Fundy Parkway trails, Fundy Footpath and part of Fundy Park, capped off with the entire Dobson Trail — in 30 hours.

To put things in perspective: that's the equivalent running of 3.5 back-to-back marathons, or roughly the distance from Moncton to Saint John.

"It's definitely a challenging thing," said Barry, a father of three who works as a cable technician. As far as he knows, he said, he's the first person to attempt the route.

"The plan is to just keep on trekking."

'Things start hurting'

What makes someone decide to attempt a sleepless, crazy, multi-day run over some of the most challenging hiking terrain in Atlantic Canada?

"It's a very spiritual thing," he said. "There are points when your body doesn't even exist: it's meditation in motion. It brings you into the present moment. If you're not there, you're going to fall on your face.

"The further you go, the deeper you get."

'I want people to know that things get busy — but you can still create events for yourself, and set goals for yourself, and accomplish them,' said Tim Barry. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Barry's wife, Denise Carson, is also a big motivator.

"It takes a lot to do these types of things," he said. "A lot lands on her, but she's so supportive and absolutely loves it."

Barry first attempted 140 kilometres of the Fundy Trek three years ago — and managed 34 hours and 49 minutes of running — punctuated by a single, 45-minute nap.

He got tripped up by a "sandwich that did not agree with me," he said. "It was like running with a brick in my stomach."

"The ultra-shuffle was not going any further."

Safety first: on various legs of the journey, Barry will be joined by other experienced runners and followed by a support vehicle. (Roger Cosman / CBC)

"When you're running for that long that it's a mental thing: just questioning 'why am I doing this?' Things start hurting."

To prevent any sandwich-related issues, he'll be eating gels and blocks engineered to replace calories and electrolytes, and refilling his water in many of the freshwater streams that run into the ocean, filtering the water with a portable system.

He's looking to add 10 kilometres to his first attempt while simultaneously shaving off almost five hours, finishing at the Riverview entrance of the Dobson Trail on Sunday around 5 a.m.

"But even if I don't get the 30 hours, there is no downside," he said. "I will have had an amazing experience."

Road less travelled

One of the biggest upsides of ultra-long-distance running, he said, is getting to experience remote, little-explored areas of New Brunswick.

"The Fundy Footpath is one of the best-kept secrets in this province," he said. He's had close encounters with moose and other wildlife and seen forest and ocean views that have left him stunned by the province's natural beauty.

Barry's route encompasses the Fundy Parkway trails, Fundy Footpath, part of Fundy Park, and the entire Dobson Trail — and will offer little-seen views of New Brunswick's coastal wilderness. (Submitted by Ben Phillips)

When he returns to his daily life, he said, his experiences on the trail "give me perspective — a way of getting through things that I didn't have before."

Getting through the physical journey, however, requires advance planning.

The 1 a.m. Saturday start is timed to optimize the tides on the footpath. He'll carry a 12-litre running pack of emergency supplies, including a waterproof jacket, bivy sack, thermal clothing, fire starters and collapsible poles for navigating the trickiest terrain.

"I've got everything I need to be out there," he said.

On various legs of the journey, he'll be joined by other experienced runners and followed by a support vehicle.

The biggest danger, he said, is "getting yourself in a remote situation you can't get out of. It's not for everyone to just go jump on that trail: it is unforgiving. You have to know what you're getting into."

'Commit to it and keep going'

While ultra-long-distance trail running is still a niche pastime in this region, Barry said, "there is definitely a movement toward longer-distance running in New Brunswick."

At Fundy Circuit Ultra Marathon, a 50-kilometre trail race in Fundy National Park on Sept. 23, which Barry helped organize, the longest race option "sold out faster than any of the shorter races," he said.

Views along the Fundy Foothpath.

He hopes that's a sign that more people are committed to fully experiencing New Brunswick's extensive, scenic network of trails.

"It's fantastic," he said. "It taps into our nomadic nature."

"I want people to know that things get busy — but you can still create events for yourself, and set goals for yourself, and accomplish them."

"You just have to commit to it and keep going."