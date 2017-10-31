RCMP in Blackville are warning people who stole live lobster from an overturned transport truck in the village on Tuesday not to eat them.

The live lobsters were contaminated with diesel fuel from the crash and are unfit for human consumption, Sgt. Brent Johnston said in a news release.

The crash occurred on Highway 8 around 2 a.m., and the lobster spilled onto the road, said Johnston.

"A number" of lobsters were stolen from the scene before police arrived, he said.

The driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.