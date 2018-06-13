Started from the bottom: New Brunswick fishermen reveal their strangest catches

From lobster pearls to century-old liquor and medicine bottles to a walrus tusk from the last ice age, there's no end to the weird and wonderful treasures that some Saint John fishermen have found on the ocean floor.

Karen Vickers McCavour, of Lorneville's Whitetail Fisheries, has amassed a small treasure trove of intriguing finds her lobster crews have dragged up from the floor of the Bay of Fundy over the years.

A lobster pearl, one of her most rare acquisitions, is the latest addition to her box of sunken treasures. It's not exactly Blackbeard's gold, but every item comes with a story of some kind.

"It's those things you'll never drag up again," she said. "When I get them home I try to figure out as much information as I can.

McCavour says this white pipe from 1862 is her favourite because it's 'got such character.' (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"My favourite would be the white pipe from 1862," she said. "It's got such character."

Here are some of the other remarkable catches that she ranks among her favourites.

The lobster pearl

A rare lobster pearl is the latest addition to McCavour's collection. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Despite all the lobsters McCavour and her men have processed for consumption, they've found just two pearls in eight years.

Other lobstermen may never find one, she said.

She has a theory on how the rare pearl is created.

"When a lobster gets pinched or they're fighting, it puts a puncture in the shell … we think it's the calcium buildup that formed the pearl," she said.

The bottles

Fisherman Sam Small also collects antique bottles dredged up from the ocean floor. (submitted) The majority of McCavour's collection is composed of bottles collected from near Saint John's harbour, likely dropped from moored boats.

It's the variety that keeps her collecting these antique containers, which are becoming rarer as more of the ocean floor is dredged.

"So many shapes and they're so old. You can tell they're old from the extra lip and how they're hand blown," she said.

Each bottle contains a mystery.

"The different shapes and different signage on it, where they're from. What ships they came off of and what countries they came from. "

Sam Smalls, another fisherman, also collects bottles.

"The two bottles are from 1900s," he said over Facebook, attaching a photograph of some of his most recent finds. "One's an old whisky and one's a medicine bottle. [There's also a] piece of plate from 1800s and a small piece of a mug the small bottle."

Walrus tusk

McCavour doesn't know much about this walrus tusk, but the last time walruses were in New Brunswick was during the last ice age. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

McCavour doesn't know much about the walrus tusk, not even where it was found.

She said the New Brunswick Museum has other walrus remains from the most recent ice age, the last time the blubbery beasts graced our shores.

According to a spokesperson from the museum, their walrus remains date back more than 9,000 years.

A piece of fossilized bamboo. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

McCavour's men have also fished up fossilized bamboo, but she doesn't know more about it other than what it is.

Purple scallop

One of the admittedly less rare finds she keeps in her possession is a purple scallop shell. Her men typically fish a few each season.

"Most fishermen couldn't care less about this purple shell, but I've made it a thing on the boat," she said. "Which shucker is going to get the first purple shell? The brightest purple shell?"

Despite not being incredibly rare, they act as a great conversation piece for her customers in the her shop, she said.

As for the weirdest catch of them all, she said it has to be the dildo, something her men decided to throw back to Poseidon for safe keeping.

Her family also caught a blue lobster back in the 1990s, but returned it to the bay because of its rarity.

A blue lobster the McCavours returned to the bay. (submitted)

She doesn't go out in the boats during lobster season, but does during scallop season.

For the business owner, the collection of odds and ends are the benevolent keepsakes from a hard, sometimes punishing line of work.

Karen McCavour's son, Cecil, harvesting lobsters at sunrise. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Lobster fishing involves waking up at 2:30 a.m., depending on the tides, and working straight until 4 p.m., depending on the tides.

It's brutal, manual labour — but it has its perks.

"Working with the guys," she said. "The highlight for me is the sunsets and sunrises … The guys know, when that happens, it's time for the camera to come out.

"These are great heirlooms."