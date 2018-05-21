Lobster vessel rescued after running aground near Burnt Church

A lobster fishing boat that ran into trouble off the eastern coast of New Brunswick has been rescued.

The boat put out a distress call to Maritime Search and Rescue late Monday afternoon. It was in waters near Burnt Church, and was stuck in sand at low tide at the time the call was made.

There were three members on board the lobster vessel, according to Maritime SAR spokesperson Cpt. Liam Matter.

Matter did not have any information about how the boat ran aground or the condition of any of the members aboard.

When the call for help came in, a helicopter and two coast guard boats were sent out to help the boat.

The crew requested a pump to help remove water from the vessel, but Matter didn't know if they received the pump before they managed to free themselves from the sand bar.

As of 7p.m., the fishing boat was on its way back to its home port of Neguac, under the supervision of the coast guard vessel, the Cap Breton.