Lobster season starts in northern New Brunswick
Fishermen took their boats to the waters early Monday morning
CBC News Posted: May 01, 2017 7:00 PM AT Last Updated: May 01, 2017 7:07 PM AT
Pink and purple skies greet the start of lobster season in northern New Brunswick on Monday morning. People gathered at MacEachern's Wharf near Tabusintac and Miller Brook Wharf near Salmon Beach to watch the annual launch and take photos.
The first lobster boats leave Miller Brook Wharf.
Fishermen ready their boats at Miller Brook Wharf before sunrise on Monday.
Streaks of pink brighten the sky as lobster boats prepare to leave MacEachern's Wharf.
A lone boat leaves with its crew ready to set the first traps this year.
The boats make waves as they leave MacEachern's Wharf.
Lights from the boats reflect on the water just as the sun begins to rise.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
4°C
Saint John
Light Rain
3°C
Moncton
Light Rain
4°C
Bathurst
Light Rain
6°C
Oromocto
Light Rain
4°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Family that fishes together: Bill MacEachern passing on tradition to next generation
- Lobster season starts in northern New Brunswick
- Photos of spring flooding in New Brunswick
- Marissa Shephard waives right to preliminary hearing in death of Baylee Wylie
- RCMP did about-face on carbines recommendation, expert tells trial in Moncton shootings
Must Watch
-
Video
And they're off... (Credit: Brianna MacEachern)
3:34
Thanks to Brianna MacEachern for this video of the lobster boats heading out from MacEachern's Wharf in Tabusintac.
-
Video
Rooming house scares some neighbours
0:28
Neighbours are saying no to a zoning amendment that would allow a downtown Fredericton rooming house to hold 12 people instead of 8.
-
Video
Your Loch Lomond Road construction survival guide
1:25
Saint John is in the midst of a six-month construction project on the city's east side as part of the Safe Clean Drinking Water project.
-
GAS GURU
Small reduction in prices last week a precursor to larger drop Thursday
It may not be enough to take a Sunday drive comfortably, but it sure beats another increase
Top News Headlines
- After an odd boast, Harjit Sajjan faces the queries and catcalls of question period
- Ontario woman and American boyfriend found dead in Belize: reports
- Venezuela's opposition trying to stage a coup, government backers charge
- Explosion from hydro vault fills the heart of Toronto's business district with smoke
- Maxime Bernier edges out Kevin O'Leary, leads fundraising race in Conservative leadership
Most Viewed
- Nature photographer spent months waiting for the perfect lynx photo
- 21-year-old homeowner says entering real estate market a 'no brainer'
- Exotic dancing rules need clarification, says Saint John mayor
- CFB Gagetown members deployed to Latvia
- RCMP ask for help to find missing Cap-Pelé woman
- Marissa Shephard waives right to preliminary hearing in death of Baylee Wylie
- 2 men believed to be in Moncton wanted on Canada-wide warrants
- 'Part of my childhood': Magnetic Hill mementoes scooped up at auction
- Python deaths: 'This could have been prevented by a simple action'
- High water levels close roads along Saint John River
- Best gig at ECMA's: The Flocase
- Award-winning artist creates ethereal new mural in Saint John
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
After an odd boast, Harjit Sajjan faces the queries and catcalls of question period
-
Updated
Ontario woman and American boyfriend found dead in Belize: reports
-
New
Venezuela's opposition trying to stage a coup, government backers charge
-
Updated
Explosion from hydro vault fills the heart of Toronto's business district with smoke
-
Maxime Bernier edges out Kevin O'Leary, leads fundraising race in Conservative leadership
-
Fashion
Met Gala 2017: Take a look at the wacky, wonderful outfits on the star-studded red carpet
-
These residents keep afloat in Toronto's hot housing market — by living on a boat
-
Alberta property developer Walton International Group granted bankruptcy protection
-
Opinion
'Along came the parasites' — an alternative Senate storybook: Robyn Urback
-
Video
The National LIVE
LIVE
-
Recap
Cavaliers show Raptors who's King in convincing Game 1 win
-
Fort McMurray fire anniversary comes as some still struggling to rebuild
-
Twitter announces 12 new live stream partnerships
-
May Day marches see large crowds, some clashes with police
-
CBC IN FRANCE
Neither Le Pen nor Macron: Many French voters refuse to accept their options for president