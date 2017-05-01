Pink and purple skies greet the start of lobster season in northern New Brunswick on Monday morning. People gathered at MacEachern's Wharf near Tabusintac and Miller Brook Wharf near Salmon Beach to watch the annual launch and take photos.

(Trudy Leger/ Supplied)

The first lobster boats leave Miller Brook Wharf.

(Trudy Leger/Supplied)

Fishermen ready their boats at Miller Brook Wharf before sunrise on Monday.

(Gail Harding/CBC)

Streaks of pink brighten the sky as lobster boats prepare to leave MacEachern's Wharf.

(Trudy Leger/Supplied)

A lone boat leaves with its crew ready to set the first traps this year.

(Jannah Savoy/Supplied)

The boats make waves as they leave MacEachern's Wharf.

(Trudy Leger/Supplied)

Lights from the boats reflect on the water just as the sun begins to rise.