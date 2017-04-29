Sunday's weather forecast has delayed opening day of the spring lobster fishery in northern New Brunswick until Monday at 6 a.m.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Luc Légère said the decision came Friday after consultation with industry representatives and the Canadian Coast Guard.

"We looked mostly at the weather, but also ice conditions and things like that," he said.

Légère said the forecast is calling for high winds Sunday morning and big waves.

Ice still a concern

Légère said some areas near Miscou Island, Shippigan, and some areas into Miramichi Bay were still having issues with ice conditions, but he hoped the warmer temperatures and winds would blow most of the ice out by Monday.

"The conditions are looking just perfect. We're looking at maybe four knots of wind, which is seven kilometres per hour, which is basically nothing," he said. "Because there is no wind, there is hardly any waves either."

Wharfs across the region will be busy as fishermen finish preparations for the two-month season.

There are 669 licence holders in lobster fishing area 23, which covers Miramichi Bay and around the coast up to the Bay of Chaleur to Campbellton.

The landed value of lobster catches for the zone in 2016 was approximately $64 million. Légère said based on science and surveys, the upcoming season is expected to be very good.

The lobster season opened Saturday for P.E.I. fishernen.