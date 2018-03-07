Paturel unlikely to provide compensation after plant fire, employees say

It's unlikely Paturel International will provide compensation to the dozens of workers who lost their jobs when the lobster plant on Deer Island burned down last week, according to employees who attended a meeting Wednesday.

The company organized the meeting with representatives from Service Canada to take questions from employees.

Reporters weren't allowed inside, but people leaving the meeting said they still had many unanswered questions.

The lobster processing plant was destroyed in a fire early last Thursday, and the cause hasn't been determined.

Darrell Tidd, who worked at the plant for four years, said he was hoping to see the company provide some financial assistance to employees left without a job.

Darrell Tidd worked at the plant for four years. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

"I guess the answer we got back was 'Well, we're still looking at it.'" said Tidd. "And any money given to us would have to be taken off EI, and I reiterated that yes, we're aware of that, but people in that room are hurting right now.

"The employer, in my mind, needs to step up and take ownership here."

Foreign workers in a bind

The plant also employed many temporary foreign workers, many from the Philippines, who say they are now worried about their status in Canada after losing their jobs.

After the meeting, employees said the federal government is making efforts to give the foreign workers permits to allow them to apply for work elsewhere.

Amador De Guzman Jr. is from the Philippines and was working at the plant as a temporary foreign worker. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

Amador De Guzman Jr., who is from the Philippines, worked at the plant for almost four years.

He said he is "crossing his fingers" the government will help him out.

"Please give us chance to stay here," he said.

"We worked hard. We just lost our jobs for now because the company burned down."

Company weighs options

Representatives from Paturel and Service Canada did not speak with CBC News on Wednesday.

But in a statement, the company said it is "considering various options" and it will be months before there is a plan for a permanent solution.

A Paturel sign outside the plant, which the company says it will rebuild. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

Last Saturday, the company told employees it will take at least two years to rebuild the plant.

On Wednesday, employees said they are concerned about where the new plant will go.

Forty employees will stay on to manage Paturel's Deer Island operations, while another 100 employees are being provided assistance by Paturel and government agencies to find work, the company statement said.