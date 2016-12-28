A news report on Le 20h, a French television show, claimed its country produces a better lobster than Canada's East Coast.

The segment shows a Parisian couple comparing a lobster from Breton and a Canadian Lobster. The couple enjoys a few bites, then deems the Canadian crustacean to be less firm, and more watery. They describe the French lobster to be, "beaucoup plus fin," a finer choice.

The French television show Le 20 Heures shows a man eating a Maritime lobster he claimed to enjoyed less than a Eurpoean lobster. (Le 20 Heures, France 2)

Local lobster lovers like Louis Leger disagree.

Leger owns the Moncton Fish Market, and guesses that if someone is choosing Eurpoean lobster over Maritime fare, they've got the wrong person in the kitchen.

"We'd have to have an Acadian or someone from the Maritimes cook a lobster and then have them taste it."

Leger also argues that if East Coast lobster isn't so hot, why do Europeans eat so much of it?

Louie Leger of Moncton Fish Market, says the only way someone would choose European lobster over Maritime fare is if they’ve got the wrong person in the kitchen. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

About $75 million worth of live lobster was shipped to European markets last year, a figure the Lobster Council of Canada says accounts for about 10 per cent of live exports.

Chef and restaurant owner Michel Savoie is less biased, and in a better position to compare the two. He owns Les Brumes du Coude, a French Bistro in Moncton. Savoie also worked in Paris as a chef, and has prepared and tasted lobster in both locales. He says the most important thing is, "the fresher...the better."

Savoie describes European lobster as different in colour, with a blue tinge to its shell.

Chef Michel Savoie has prepared and eaten both European and Maritime lobster, while he won't choose a clear favourite he will say the most important quality is freshness. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I must say that the European lobster is somewhat different, more delicate."

"Compared to the Canadian lobster, it's the lobster we always know, I'm not saying it has a bold taste, but it's more firm."

One of the biggest differences is price. Live lobster at Moncton Fish Market is selling for $9.99 lbs, but in France the same lobster goes for about $24.95 lbs, while European lobster sells for a whopping $44.86 lbs.

While Savoie won't commit to having a favourite, he does admit a steep price tag may help complete a customer's fine dining experience.

"I'm sure if you drink a $100 bottle of wine and you've got another bottle that's $20, and you know that, it's almost sure you're going to find the (more expensive one) better."

Savoie doesn't let price or hometown pride get in the way of his final decision, "(I'm) not saying one or the other is best, they are just different."

But for Leger it's easy to decide who's lobster takes the pot.

"Our lobster, for sure, yes," he said.