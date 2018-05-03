Lobster fishermen anxious as start of season keeps getting delayed

Lobster fishermen in northern New Brunswick are increasingly worried about the fishing season, as they see delay after delay because of the conditions.

The official start date was April 30, but the ice in many harbours, along with strong winds, has made it too dangerous to go out.

The date has already been pushed back twice, and fishermen will only find out after a meeting Friday whether the season will start next week or be delayed once more.

The setback is just one more frustration for fishermen, who were already on edge.

Fishermen in northern New Brunswick have been getting their cages ready as they anxiously await the go-ahead. (CBC)

"I'm pretty anxious there," said Paul Emile Comeau, captain of a lobster fishing boat in Inkerman. "I can't stand up, moving all the time, just anxious to go."

Frustrations piling

Last week, lobster fishermen were blindsided by new regulations from Ottawa to protect right whales.

The measures were similar to those announced in late March for the crab fishery and included a "no-fishing" zone off the coast of northern New Brunswick.

At many docks in the north, the fishing boats are ready and the traps all piled up, ready for lobster season. (CBC)

But people in the lobster industry, who hadn't been involved in the discussion until that point, expected their season to go ahead without changes.

Trying to hurry season

In an effort to speed things up before the whales are expected to migrate to the Gulf of St. Lawrence, a hovercraft from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has been making its way around the Acadian Peninsula to break the ice.

It's been in New Brunswick for a month now and was heading toward the Neguac area Thursday.

Officials consider the conditions this year to be "exceptional."

Ottawa's hovercraft has been making its way around the Acadian Peninsula for a month now to break up ice, and the work is not over. (CBC)

Friday morning, officials will meet to decide if the fishery can open or if the conditions are still too dangerous. The season would start Sunday, at the earliest, as fishermen need to be given a 48-hour notice.

Many are hoping they will be allowed to make up for lost time. The season is supposed to end on June 30.

"Hopefully, they're going to give us whatever we lost at the beginning at the end, but that's another thing there," said Comeau.