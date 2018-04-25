300 worried lobster fishermen meet with DFO about restrictions to protect right whales

At least 300 lobster fishermen are meeting with Fisheries and Oceans officials in Inkerman this morning to discuss new measures announced Tuesday to protect North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The turnout is unprecedented, according to the Maritime Fishermen's Union, which plans to hold a news conference in Shippagan at 1:30 p.m.

The season is scheduled to start on Monday, but starting April 28 and throughout the season, lobster boats won't be able to travel off the northern coast of New Brunswick, where 90 per cent of the endangered whales were observed last summer.

Fisheries and Oceans will also implement "dynamic closures" for a minimum of 15 days in areas where a right whale is spotted. The restriction will only be lifted once two consecutive aerial surveillance missions confirm the whales have moved on.

Daniel Arsenault, one of the fishermen gathered at the community centre in Inkerman, said he's very concerned about the planned and potential closures.

"It doesn't make sense," he said in French before going into the meeting.

Lobster fisherman Daniel Arsenault said he's very concerned about the planned closures this season. (Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc/Radio-Canada)

Martin Mallet, executive director of the Maritime Fishermen's Union, said Tuesday the lobster fishermen tried to suggest other solutions, but fisheries officials didn't listen.

At least 18 North Atlantic right whales have been found dead since last year — 12 in Canadian waters and six in U.S waters.

Necropsies on seven of the carcasses found last year determined four whales died of blunt force trauma from collisions with ships, and the other three likely died from entanglements in fishing gear.

There are only about 450 North Atlantic right whales left in the world.

The yellow zone represents the one that will be barred all season to lobster fishermen. (DFO)

New measures for crab fishermen were announced in March, along with ship speed limits.

Under the new lobster fishing rules for zones 23, 24, 25 and 26, rope attaching a lobster trap to a primary buoy cannot remain floating on the water's surface and all lost fishing gear must be reported.

Lobster fishermen will also be required to report any interactions with marine mammals, including collisions and entanglements, and to report any live whale sightings.

Although the season is scheduled to begin on Monday, fishermen at the wharf in Inkerman said it could be delayed because of ice.

The buoys are not installed yet either, they added.