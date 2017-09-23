A lobster storage facility on Deer Island, N.B., was destroyed by fire Friday night, despite efforts by volunteer fire departments from surrounding towns and villages that rushed to help battle the blaze.

The lobster tank house owned by Paturel International wasn't in use and no one was hospitalized, said Sean Morton, chief of the St. George Fire Department.

Fundy Bay, Blacks Harbour and St. George fire departments sent five truck by ferry to assistant Deer Island's fire crews from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Morton said Deer Island's crew were still on scene "in one form or another" Saturday morning. He said RCMP and the fire marshal's office were also on scene.

"It was being used for storage at this time and it was completely destroyed," he said.

Deer Island fire department members could not be reached Saturday morning.

Located in the Bay of Fundy, Deer Island is made up of fishing communities.