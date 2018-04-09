There's a 'living library' coming to Fredericton and human books are needed

Instead of checking out a book this summer, patrons of the Fredericton Public Library are encouraged to check out a person.

A joint effort between the city, the library and the Multicultural Association of Fredericton is recruiting 20 or more people to become, for a few hours, a living book about their lives and their experiences as immigrants.

It's called a "living library," and the organizers are hoping it will help dismantle stereotypes.

Sebastián Salazar, community liaison with the city, and Yusuf Mohamed of the Multicultural Association of Fredericton, helped organize the event. (CBC News)

"We're looking for people who want to share their experiences from their background, their country of origin," said Yusuf Mohamed of the multicultural association.

The library will host the event, Living Library on Immigration and Integration, during the Cultural Expressions Festival on June 21 and 23. Participants will have a book cover and a bio so people can browse and decide who they want to "check out" for 20 minutes.

"You don't need to have a Hollywood type epic to tell," said Sebastián Salazar, community liaison with the city. "I mean if you do have a compelling story, that's great, but more of what we want is a perspective.

"What perspective do you bring about life in Fredericton?"

Anti-violence origin

This isn't the first living library, even for Fredericton, which had one last fall on homelessness.

The concept was developed by a man from Denmark whose friend was stabbed repeatedly, for no reason, in the 1990s. That's how Ronni Abergel, the founder of the Human Library Organization, became involved in anti-violence work.

The living library idea has spread across North America, with multiple libraries taking part.

Ronnie Abergel founded the Human Library Organization after a friend was stabbed in Denmark. (CBC News)

"If Christian had not been stabbed by these two youngsters in 1993, there would be no living library today," Abergel said.

"He was the reason why I entered into the anti-violence work, and why I ended up eight years later sitting with an idea that if we can create the relation, break down the stereotype, get people out of the boxes, then we can diminish the consequences of violence."

People can sign up to be a living book online at connectfredericton.ca.