Small business leaders in Moncton met with the deputy leader of Canada's official opposition behind closed doors on Tuesday, to discuss their concerns about the federal government's proposed tax changes.

In July, the Liberal government announced a 75-day consultation period on its proposals to crack down on tax loopholes used by private corporations. The measures were proposed in the 2017 budget.

But Conservative Party Deputy Leader Lisa Reitt said these changes are "atrocious and an insult" to small business owners across the country.

"The reality is, this isn't a loophole closing exercise, this is fundamentally changing tax law. That has never been done since 1972 and it's doing it in 75 days," said Raitt.

"If you're trying to kill a fly, you don't use a sledge hammer. And that's exactly what's happening in this case and it's very concerning."

​3 contentious changes

The government said the proposed changes will ensure fairness among the middle class and close practices that enable "some owners of private corporations to gain unfair tax advantages."

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau said the government wants a tax system that is fair for Canadians. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

​The 75-day consultation period focuses on three contentious proposed changes in the federal budget:

The curtailment of "income sprinkling," a method by which business owners shift a portion of income to family members, either through salary or dividends

The curbing of "passive investment income," which the government describes as the investment of money left in a corporation, for purposes other than to invest directly in growth

The conversion of a corporation's regular income into capital gains, which typically attract a lower tax rate

Federal Finance Minister, Bill Morneau said the government wants a tax system that is fair for Canadians.

"This is about people using a corporate structure to shield their income and gain a tax advantage," Morneau said at a press conference in July.

Why Moncton?

Raitt said she came to Moncton because she's been "hearing a lot of rumbling around Atlantic Canada" regarding the proposed tax changes, specifically in New Brunswick.

"If you look at social media, a lot of it is coming from New Brunswick," she said.

Chris Constantine, who represents the New Brunswick Real Estate Association, said some business owners won't survive the changes. (CBC News/Pierre Fournier)

Chris Constantine, who represents the New Brunswick Real Estate Association and the Greater Moncton Real Estate Board, said he worries the changes will have a negative impact on his industry and others in the province.

"We feel like there hasn't been proper vetting or proper preparation for the purpose changes," he said.

"We don't feel like that proper consideration has been given to the impact across the economy. When folks embark on owning their own business, part of the idea behind that is to have a legacy and a succession plan for our families."

Constantine said some business owners won't survive the changes, and the impact of these changes, which he said have not been considered, will affect people across the country.

​"Were being told this affects the top one per cent of people," he said.

"It's offensive to us when they talk about loopholes, when in reality we are following our tax rules properly. Business owners are operating properly."

"For there to be mass changes in short order without proper consideration, the impact on that really doesn't appear to be considered and it's going to affect everybody in Canada."

Ripple effect on hiring

Raitt said taxing smaller businesses will also negatively affect hiring practices.

"If they are going to have more taxes they are going to making decisions about whether or not they are going to be hiring an employee or even keeping an employee and we have to be worried about that," she said.

Raitt said more people are self incorporating or establishing small businesses that help plan their financial future.

They will now have to "make significant changes," she said.

She said 70 per cent of employment in Canada is with small business.

"How is this not going to affect Canadians across the country?" she said.

"This legislation takes that all away and now they are left to try and figure out how they are going to have a financial plan that they probably set up for the next 30 years,

"The rug has been pulled out from underneath them."