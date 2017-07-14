Rosaireville's own Lisa LeBlanc has landed on the shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize for her album Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?

This is the first time LeBlanc has been recognized by the Polaris Music Prize as one of its 10 finalists.

The Acadian singer-guitarist-banjo player made a fearless, rousing effort on her award-nominated sophomore album. She sings about getting through bad relationships, surviving breakups and reflecting on her own mistakes.

The album's music is a mix of rock, folk and blues with hints of western and lap steel guitar.

Lisa Leblanc2:38

LeBlanc has not only taken the Acadian music scene by storm, but she's also become a star in Quebec and is well-known in Europe.

Her Polaris-recognized album, released last September, was nominated for contemporary roots album of the year at the Juno Awards, while her self-titled debut album, music she described as trash-folk, has sold 140,000 copies.

This year was also her first time attending the East Coast Music Awards.

Other Polaris Music Prize nominees include Tragically Hip's frontman Gord Downie, for his album Secret Path, singer-songwriter Feist for Pleasure, A Tribe Called Red, for We Are the Halluci Nation, and Leonard Cohen for You Want it Darker, an album released just two weeks before he died.

The grand prize will be awarded on Sept. 18.