Akim Frank pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter.
Veinotte, who grew up in New Denmark, N.B., but lived in Lunenburg and Glen Haven in Nova Scotia as well, was struck the morning of Dec. 6, 2015, while out for exercise with her dog.
Her body wasn't found for almost a week.
"We felt it prudent and practical in a case where the facts are quite unusual in that we had no eyewitnesses," wrote Howard Pinnock, the director of public prosecution in Grenada.
In his email to the CBC, Pinnock went on to explain that the judge has ordered the usual inquiry report before sentencing.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
CBC News has not been able to obtain an agreed upon statement of facts.
She, 36 years old at the time she was struck, had moved to St. George's, Grenada, with her husband, Matthew, and their two young sons.
After she disappeared, investigators found the injured dog and her sunglasses.
It ended when Frank turned himself into police and led investigators to Veinotte's remains. She'd been buried in a shallow grave, some six kilometres from where police found the collision debris.
Because of the body's decomposition, pathologists couldn't say whether Veinotte survived being hit or died instantly.
In Grenada, murder is classified as either capital or non-capital.
Capital murder includes the unlawful killing of a judicial, police or correctional officer or the killing of any person during the course of a robbery, sexual offence, arson, drug offence, burglary or so-called contract killing.
All other unlawful killings are defined as non-capital.
Veinotte had taken a job at St. George's University in Grenada. Her husband and sons continue to live in the Caribbean country.
Veinotte's parents, Douglas and Karen Moore, of Fredericton, declined to comment on the guilty plea.
CBC News sent a message to Matthew Veinotte but has not heard back.