The New Brunswick parents of Linnea Veinotte, the young mother who was killed in Grenada in 2015, will be spared waiting for the outcome of a trial for the man accused of striking her with an SUV and ditching her body.

Akim Frank pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter.

Veinotte, who grew up in New Denmark, N.B., but lived in Lunenburg and Glen Haven in Nova Scotia as well, was struck the morning of Dec. 6, 2015, while out for exercise with her dog.

Her body wasn't found for almost a week.

The prosecution accepted Frank's plea since manslaughter carries the same maximum life imprisonment penalty as the original charge of non-capital murder.

Hit and run driver Akim Frank turned himself in after police had been searching for Veinotte for six days. (Royal Grenada Police Force)

"We felt it prudent and practical in a case where the facts are quite unusual in that we had no eyewitnesses," wrote Howard Pinnock, the director of public prosecution in Grenada.

"Instead we rely on the accused statement to the police as well as his behaviour and other circumstances."

In his email to the CBC, Pinnock went on to explain that the judge has ordered the usual inquiry report before sentencing.

That's produced by a probation officer who interviews the convicted man, the victim's family and community members to assist the court in determining a sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

CBC News has not been able to obtain an agreed upon statement of facts.

She, 36 years old at the time she was struck, had moved to St. George's, Grenada, with her husband, Matthew, and their two young sons.

The body of the 36-year-old Veinotte was found after Frank led police to where he buried her. (MTV News Grenada/Facebook)

After she disappeared, investigators found the injured dog and her sunglasses.

No call was made to emergency services to assist her. Instead, a six-day search ensued.

It ended when Frank turned himself into police and led investigators to Veinotte's remains. She'd been buried in a shallow grave, some six kilometres from where police found the collision debris.

Because of the body's decomposition, pathologists couldn't say whether Veinotte survived being hit or died instantly.

In Grenada, murder is classified as either capital or non-capital.

Capital murder includes the unlawful killing of a judicial, police or correctional officer or the killing of any person during the course of a robbery, sexual offence, arson, drug offence, burglary or so-called contract killing.

All other unlawful killings are defined as non-capital.

The New Brunswick-born Veinotte moved to St. George's, Grenada, with her husband, Matt, and their two sons from Glen Haven, N.S. (Facebook)

Veinotte had taken a job at St. George's University in Grenada. Her husband and sons continue to live in the Caribbean country.

Veinotte's parents, Douglas and Karen Moore, of Fredericton, declined to comment on the guilty plea.

CBC News sent a message to Matthew Veinotte but has not heard back.