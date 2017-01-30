The RCMP have arrested two "persons of interest" in the shooting death of a Fredericton man in nearby Lincoln last week.

Evan Polchies, 30, of Kingsclear First Nation and Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, of Fredericton were arrested in Benton, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.

The arrests come after an investigation into the Jan. 26 shooting of a 34-year-old man.

Evan Polchies, 30, is a person of interest in the investigation. (RCMP)

At about 5:10 a.m. Thursday, RCMP were called to Tamarack Park, the scene of the shooting off Lincoln Road, but by the time officers arrived, the wounded man was at the Knights Inn Fredericton on Lincoln Road.

The man died later that afternoon in hospital. His name has not been released and an autopsy was expected to be conducted Friday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate.