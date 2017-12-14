The annual Lincoln Light Show gets bigger and bigger each year.

Dany and Catherine Falle have been putting on a show of Christmas lights since 2008 and it gets bigger every year with 2017 featuring 62,000 lights and 21 controllers.

The lights are synchronized with Christmas music.

This year, the Falles' addition a despicable character named Kevin, a minion from the popular movie, Despicable Me.

Mother nature has worked against them this year, killing the Nutcracker dispaly after a flux of warm to cold weather, but that's not getting the Falles' down.

Fredericton's Lincoln Lights Show never gets old0:52

In addition to the eye pleasing display, the Falles' raise money for the Children's Make-A-Wish-Foundation with their show.

Anyone can visit the light show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, and to 11 p.m. weekends. Falle said he doesn't give out his exact address but it's easy to find with signs he's put up. The show is on display until Jan. 1.