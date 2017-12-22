New Brunswickers submitted photos of their outdoor Christmas lights displays, or nominated their friends and neighbours, for the first ever Light It Up N.B. competition.

The panel, made up of Julia Wright, a reporter from CBC Saint John; Vanessa Blanch, Morning News Editor and reporter from CBC Moncton and Maria Jose Burgos, Digital AP from CBC Fredericton, chose the top five. The order in which the outdoor displays are listed is random.

The winner will be announced on Christmas Eve.

1. Julie Dean

Julie Dean's home at 241 Milltown Blvd, St. Stephen was chosen as part of the top five because of its creativity. (Julie Dean)

"Every year for Halloween and Christmas we decorate the house. It gets bigger every year. If I'm late at getting started people stop me to ask when the light will start," wrote Dean on her application.

"We're on Milltown Blvd in St Stephen and most days you can see the lights across the bridge in Calais, so our claim to fame is you can see our house in another country!"

Julia: It looks like Julie Dean really used the architectural features of her house here. She's done the lights in the top of the windows and across the top of her veranda. But she has also mixed up this traditional lighting style with the contemporary use of inflatable decorations. I am a fan of her lighthouse.

Vanessa: I will count the penguins as my favourite part of this because she says they are all homemade. And that's her theme for this year, the penguin's playground. I love that she is coming up with new ideas every single year. She said in the past she's had 'Santa goes to Florida,' Gingerbread Land, Santa's workshop and now Penguin's Playground. Points for creativity, that's for sure!

Ever year, Julie Dean picks a theme for her display. This year's was Penguin Playground. (Emily Dean)

Julia: The fact that the penguins are handmade takes it up a notch.

MJ: I agree with that. Julie Dean spent a lot of time explaining us her display. It's so creative that she chooses a theme and creates the display around it. That's definitely why she is part of our Top 5.

2. Diane Bérubé nominated by Pete Langis

​

This is the 35th year Diane Berube, 1150 Elmwood Drive, creates a magnificent outdoor Christmas display in Moncton. (Pete Langis)

Vanessa: This place is a huge attraction in Moncton. All of those figures, the owner of the house makes herself. She builds them. I was there with my son when he was small. It is pretty remarkable. Look at that wreath! They go all out… the number of extension cords and stuff…. She picks out her favourite characters she thinks the kids will like and builds them.

Maria: It is really beautiful. I love it how you can take your kids and walk around admiring the decorations.

Vanessa: For the past 34 years she has been doing that. So this is her 35th year. It is nuts how many people will go there.

Julia: The colour composition and the overall theme thing… This is one of my favourites. No cutting corners with the handmade inflatables.

3. Ashley Nickerson

It took nine hours for Ashley Nickerson's husband to decorate their home at 130 Allingham Crescent in Saint John. (Ashley Nickerson)

"It took my husband 9 hours and 2000 staples. This is our first Christmas in the house. But it will be a tradition going forward for sure," wrote Nickerson in her application.

Maria: I love how they stapled the lights on the house. At first I thought this was done with a projector, but it's not.

Vanessa: And it is their first Christmas there, I love it! It looks like a jelly bean house. It looks like it is covered in shiny jelly beans.

Julia: It is very magical. I wonder what they are going to do for their second Christmas? They've got off to a great start.

Vanessa: It's the simplicity of it. It is not too much, just like a wedding dress that doesn't have to be dazzling.

4. Linda Campbell

Linda Campbell's outdoor Christmas lights dance to the rhythm of Christmas carols. Her home is located at 11 Wanda Cres Rothesay. (Linda Campbell)

Maria: This is pretty amazing. What do you guys think?

Vanessa: It is. I wished we had more pictures. It is all timed to music, it sounds like a real attraction to people.

Julia: I think this is no Pete Langis' one though. I feel like they are trying to do something like that but the free hand lights on the tree is not working as well for me.

Vanessa: But I think if we saw this one in person with the lights timed to the music we would have a better appreciation.

Maria: The video gives us a better idea of how amazing this one is. We definitely have to give her points for the music and light coordination. It makes out of it a complete show.

Vanessa: Oh, wow. I am going top 5 on that too. You've got to see the video to appreciate it. Sold.

5. Martin and Sue Bear

Julia: This one is a totally different ball game.

Maria: We had two people nominate Martin and Sue Bear's outdoor Christmas display.

Julia: They have really made a statement here with the Jesus is the Reason theme. Singularly, out of all of these entries, they have made a Christian display. I feel that is kind of unique. Also, it looks like a lot of that has been done in like totally free-hand, there's not a lot of like plastic ornaments. It is really cool. It is like a gingerbread house.

Vanessa: The impact of that one is on another level, for sure.

Julia: I like how their lightbulbs are doubling as a fence to keep people from wandering onto the lawn.

Vanessa: You need to stand back to get it all in.