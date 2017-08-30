There are different ways to interpret the title of Saint John's new photography pop-up show: Life in the John.

But Kate Tadic and Hunter Wilson said it started as a fun label for some of their Instagram photos.

Tadic said the two photographers titled their photos that way after being repeatedly asked why they were staying in Saint John, and not moving elsewhere.

"I moved away a couple of times and moved back," she said. "It's a beautiful city and I feel especially this summer it has really come to life. So life in the John became the reasons why we were here."

She added that, as time went on, "it developed its own kind of persona."

The pair, who operate the graphic design firm BCK Creatives, is now presenting their reasons to live in the city through a collection of photographs. The exhibition celebrates its grand opening on Aug. 31 at Saint John's Tuck Interiors.

Tadic said the show will showcase the hidden beauty, the obvious beauty, and their favourite parts of the city and surrounding area.

Kate Tadic's unique photos are of scenes than may never be seen again.

Tadic and Wilson began working together on photography projects a year ago. The pair met after Tadic took a picture of Wilson while he was performing in a band. They began working together and connected.

"We had a good working chemistry," said Tadic.

Wilson said that he's always enjoyed taking pictures of uptown Saint John and the city's unique architecture.

"The architecture that we have is some of the most beautiful I've ever seen personally and I really think both of our work really compliments each other with that," he said.

Tadic said she has been obsessed with abandoned buildings since she was a child.

The idea of the pop-up show appealed to her because it felt "fresh and current," she said. "It brings art that may have been previously contained to galleries to different spaces like that. It just kind of brings it to anyone."

Wilson said he likes to capture the unique views, buildings, shapes and patterns of Saint John. Tadic added there is a lot of buried energy in the city that is surfacing as people work to make it a place to be.

"I feel like I'm on board with that now," she said.

The show will run for a week and Wilson said while it's nerve wracking getting ready for it, he's also excited.