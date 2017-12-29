A New Brunswick judge has denied an injunction to stop the Liberal government from turning management of the extramural program over to Medavie next week.

Lawyer Gabriel Poliquin requested the injunction on behalf of Égalité Santé en français until legal arguments against the privatization can be heard on Jan. 4.

"I wouldn't say that I am surprised," Poliquin said after Justice Lucie Lavigne of the Court of Queen's Bench decided against the injunction. "Obviously, a disappointing decision for my clients."

The lobby group believes the minister of health does not have the power to privatize management of the home-care program and argues the move hurts the interests of the francophone community and the Vitalité Health Network.

Poliquin said his clients will continue to fight the takeover of extramural care by Medavie Health Services.

"They are determined to continue on their quest to have constitutional rights recognized for the French-language minority of New Brunswick," he said.

On Monday, the province is expected to turn management of extramural and Telecare over to Medavie, a not-for-profit private company that already runs the provincial ambulance service.

Premier Brian Gallant's Liberals passed a motion before Christmas that cut off debate on the legislation to enact the outsourcing.

The contract with Medavie has not been made public.

"They're doing this in a secret deal," Opposition Progressive Conservative MLA Brian Macdonald said in question period last week.

"We know they've forced us to close debate on this bill today. Today debate will be over on this bill, and we know the government is going to close down for Christmas on Friday. But they keep telling us they're negotiating the details of this secret deal."

The privatization of the highly regarded service has drawn criticism from Vitalité, extramural patients and health-care consumers in general, who've all been unable to find out why the province chose such a significant way to privatize part of the health-care system.

The province chose Medavie without calling for any proposals.

Dr. Hubert Dupuis, president of Égalité Santé en français, told CBC News the privatization of extramural isn't necessary.

About 175 people gathered at the constituency office of Premier Brian Gallant in Dieppe earlier this month out of concern for the future of health-care services in New Brunswick. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"This has been done without a study," Dupuis said. "There's no study that says we have to privatize extramural hospital. Extramural hospital was not broken and is not broken."

"Extramural hospital is a very efficient system. New Brunswick is one of the provinces that puts less money per person in health care at home so extramural is very efficient because it's able to deliver health care at home at a very low cost."