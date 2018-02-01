Over the next five years, the province will create more than 1,000 beds for nursing home residents and people with dementia, Premier Brian Gallant promised Thursday.

The Liberals' multi-year nursing home plan was the latest in a string of funding announcements kicking off an election year.

The government has pledged millions to improve education, youth employment and senior care — the three biggest challenges facing the province, Gallant said.

Ten nursing homes with 60 beds each will be built around New Brunswick between 2018 and 2023, the premier said in Florenceville-Bristol, where one of the new homes will be built.

Another 407 "memory care" beds for people living with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, will be set up in special-care homes, Gallant said.

Finally, 19 additional beds will be spread among existing nursing homes in the province.

"With our multi-year aging strategy, we will work together to provide our seniors the best quality of life possible," Gallant said. "Investing in new nursing homes and memory-care beds will create jobs and help improve senior care."

Gallant said Florenceville-Bristol will be one of the 10 communities to receive a 60-bed nursing home.

