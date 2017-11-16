The Liberals have introduced legislation to ban outgoing governments from awarding what they call "special" taxpayer-funded payouts and pensions to party insiders on their way out the door.

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson says the law would prevent packages like the special deal given by a previous Liberal government to former NB Liquor CEO Dana Clendening, and by Progressive Conservatives to their former top staffers.

CBC News revealed in 2011 that Clendening, a Liberal insider, got a pension worth at least $14,000 a year after just four years as the Crown corporation's CEO.

"That will stop," Melanson said Thursday. "Exactly, that will stop. The premier, Brian Gallant, and this government do not agree with those special treatments that went outside of the rules.

"Therefore we will pass legislation that will stop these previous decisions by whichever government that did this in the past."

The Liberals promised the legislation in their 2014 election platform.

After the 2010 election, as the defeated Liberal cabinet of Shawn Graham prepared to leave office, it awarded Clendening a one-time severance payment and approved the pension.

NB Liquor confirmed in 2011 that the pension would cost it $14,000 per year. The package waived a reduction to the pension that normally applies if someone is younger than 60, as Clendening was.

His four years in the CEO job also fell short of the five years normally required for a deputy-minister level employee to quality for a pension.

No rule bending in future

Melanson said Thursday the bill will prevent governments from bending such rules in the future.

"If someone qualifies for some benefits or a pension, it will have to be like any other public service rules that in place. There will be no special pensions or special treatment after this legislation is passed."

Melanson said the new law would have prevented a range of high-profile payouts in recent years.

"Whether it was Mr. Clendening, whether it was the former head of Mr. Alward's office … whoever it was, historically, no, it will not be allowed," he said.

Darell Fowlie, Greg Lutes and Daniel Allain are three of six senior Progressive Conservative insiders who received severance packages from the province due to the change in government in 2014.

David Alward's Progressive Conservative government handed payouts to six senior political staffers it laid off just after the 2014 election Alward lost.

The six, Nancy MacKay, Daniel Allain, Darell Fowlie, Roger Clinch, Greg Lutes and Dallas McCready, received payouts ranging from $100,000 to as high as $200,000.

In 2016 McCready told CBC News that the PC buyouts were not special payments but represented "the severance that's offered to any departing deputy minister, whether it's politically appointed or otherwise."

The amounts were based on a formula, he said.

Too many loopholes

Melanson's office would not clarify later Thursday afternoon how a law on "special" payments would outlaw buyouts that follow a standard formula. A spokesperson said she could not get into the "specific cases" that the minister had discussed earlier in the day.

The government's news release says payments to departing employees could not exceed what they were entitled to "under his or her legislated pension plans and his or her terms and conditions of employment."

Progressive Conservative Opposition Leader Blaine Higgs also questioned why the law will only ban special payouts between a government's election defeat and its departure from office, a period that usually lasts two to three weeks.

He said the bill was probably rushed out to distract the public from Liberal controversies.

"If it's legitimate, if it's genuine, then kudos, let's do it," Higgs said. "But I am concerned there's a number of loopholes."