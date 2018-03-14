Liberal cabinet minister Serge Rousselle has announced he will not be running in the September provincial election.

Rousselle, the attorney general and minister of environment and local government, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon calling it a "personal decision."

He said the move wasn't motivated by any discomfort or unhappiness with decisions by the Brian Gallant government.

Rather, he said, his intent is to live a more "balanced life" with his partner.

Rousselle informed the Liberal caucus Tuesday night.

It is not yet clear if Rousselle will retain his portfolios until the election. He said this would be up to Gallant.

Rousselle was first elected to the legislature in 2014 in the northeastern riding of Tracadie-Sheila but ran as a candidate for both the provincial and federal Liberals in three previous elections.

