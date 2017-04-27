Big arena concerts, jam-packed bars and dance parties on the boardwalk are all part of the fun of the East Coast Music Awards — but it's not always necessary to follow the crowd to have a good time.

For those craving a glimpse of Saint John's local hangouts and historic architecture, here are four venues generally known only to the locals — and which folks in town for the ECMAs won't want to miss.

1. Callahan's Pub

The little green door at the bottom of Princess Street is your entry to one of uptown Saint John's classic watering holes. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Where to find it: At the foot of Princess Street.

What it is: Callie's, as the locals call it, is a classic Saint John haunt for after-work beers, live shows and late night dance parties with DJ Del Worden. If you're more into unpretentious live music and a cold brew, than fancy cocktails and cutting-edge decor, it's your spot.

Bonus features: Pool table, juke box, pickled eggs.

When to go during the ECMAs:

Thursday, April 27: Country Stage. Kenny James, George Belliveau, Jason Benoit, Jason Price. 10:30 p.m.to 2 a.m. $10.

Friday, April 28: Blues Stage. Furlong & Smith, Beauwater, The Matt Landry Band, Blues Merchants. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. $10.

Saturday, April 29:

Country/Blues Matinee. Mike Biggar, Peter Willie Youngtree, Pretty Archie, Cassie Josephine and Gabriel Minnikin, RyLee Madison. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. $10.

Blues Stage. The Honeyboys, Earle & Coffin, Dan Doiron, Kendra Gale Band. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. $10.

2. St. Andrew & St. David United Church

St. Andrew & St. David, seen here from Duke Street, is located on Germain Street between Horsfield and Duke.

Where it is: On the picturesque block of Germain Street between Horsfield and Duke Street surrounded by tall maples.

What it is: A stone Gothic Revival church built in 1879: designated provincial historic site.

Bonus features: Incredible acoustics, goth appeal.

When to go during the ECMAs:

Friday, April 28: Warner Music Canada Roots Room. Port Cities, Vishtèn, Dave Gunning, Samantha Robichaud, Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys, Còig. 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. $15.

Saturday, April 29: Folk Stage. Tyler Hache, Adyn Townes, Mark Lang, Thom Swift, Lennie Gallant, Heather Rankin. 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. $15.

Sunday, April 30: Songwriter's Circle. 3:30 p.m. $20.

3. Club Rewind

The little upstairs bar on King Street adopts the motto that "good music doesn't have an expiration date. (Submitted by Club Rewind)

Where it is: Way up the stairs at 73A King St.

What it is: New nightclub catering to the 30 and up crowd with the motto "good music doesn't have an expiration date."

Dance floor, multiple bars, pop-art decor and lounging spots to socialize. Usually a DJ bar: the ECMAs are their chance to shine as a live music venue.

Bonus features: Funky LED lighting.

When to go during the ECMAs:

Thursday, April 27: UPS Rock Stage. Kill Chicago, Kevin McIntyre, Kestrels, Pierre Guitard, Kilmore. 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10.

Friday, April 28: Pop Rock Stage. Sorrey, Alana Yorke, Dave Sampson, The Mike Bochoff Band, Kim Harris, Dylan Menzie, Fairgale, Adam Washburn. 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10.

Saturday, April 29:

Loud Stage. Abysseral Throne, Lionsault, Orchid's Curse, Last Call Chernobyl. 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $10.

The Party Stage. 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10.

4. Sanctuary Theatre

A former Baptist Church, the Sanctuary Theatre is now a small, intimate venue. (Submitted by Mike Biggar)

Where it is: 228 Germain St.

What it is: A former church tucked between historic brownstones and heritage buildings, now owned by the region's largest Performing Arts School. Since 2011, it's been a small, intimate venue for live music concerts, theatre, dance, and community gatherings.

Bonus features: Stunning stained glass windows, chill vibes.

When you can go during the ECMAs:

Friday, April 28:

Information Morning Saint John with Hance Colburne. Brent Mason, Jessica Rhaye and Magnus Labillois. 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Shift with Vanessa Vander Valk and David Myles. Port Cities, Catherine MacLellan with Chris Gautier, Lisa LeBlanc and Gary & Whit. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Folk Stage. Keith Mullins, William Crighton, Quiet Parade, Devarrow, Willie Stratton, Hillsburn. 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. $10.

Saturday, April 29:

CBC Weekend Mornings with Bill Roach. Tomato Tomato and Keith Mullins 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Free.

Classical Showcase. Scott Macmillan, Duane Andrews with the Saint John String Quartet, Allison Angelo, Taktus, Atlantic String Machine, Halifax Camerata Singers. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. $10.

Bluebird North Stage. Jessica Rhaye, Makayla Lynn, Dylan Menzie, Simon Daniel, Andrew Waite & the Firm, Adyn Townes, Laurenn Marchand, Dave Sampson, Alana Yorke, Mike McKenna Jr. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. $10.

Sunday, April 30:

Weekend Mornings with Bill Roach. Heather Rankin with Jamie Robinson. 6:a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Free.