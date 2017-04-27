Big arena concerts, jam-packed bars and dance parties on the boardwalk are all part of the fun of the East Coast Music Awards — but it's not always necessary to follow the crowd to have a good time.
- East Coast Music Awards Show tonight in Saint John
- Big year for N.B. artists at East Coast Music Awards
For those craving a glimpse of Saint John's local hangouts and historic architecture, here are four venues generally known only to the locals — and which folks in town for the ECMAs won't want to miss.
1. Callahan's Pub
Where to find it: At the foot of Princess Street.
What it is: Callie's, as the locals call it, is a classic Saint John haunt for after-work beers, live shows and late night dance parties with DJ Del Worden. If you're more into unpretentious live music and a cold brew, than fancy cocktails and cutting-edge decor, it's your spot.
Bonus features: Pool table, juke box, pickled eggs.
When to go during the ECMAs:
Thursday, April 27: Country Stage. Kenny James, George Belliveau, Jason Benoit, Jason Price. 10:30 p.m.to 2 a.m. $10.
Friday, April 28: Blues Stage. Furlong & Smith, Beauwater, The Matt Landry Band, Blues Merchants. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. $10.
Saturday, April 29:
Country/Blues Matinee. Mike Biggar, Peter Willie Youngtree, Pretty Archie, Cassie Josephine and Gabriel Minnikin, RyLee Madison. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. $10.
Blues Stage. The Honeyboys, Earle & Coffin, Dan Doiron, Kendra Gale Band. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. $10.
2. St. Andrew & St. David United Church
Where it is: On the picturesque block of Germain Street between Horsfield and Duke Street surrounded by tall maples.
What it is: A stone Gothic Revival church built in 1879: designated provincial historic site.
Bonus features: Incredible acoustics, goth appeal.
When to go during the ECMAs:
Friday, April 28: Warner Music Canada Roots Room. Port Cities, Vishtèn, Dave Gunning, Samantha Robichaud, Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys, Còig. 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. $15.
Saturday, April 29: Folk Stage. Tyler Hache, Adyn Townes, Mark Lang, Thom Swift, Lennie Gallant, Heather Rankin. 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. $15.
Sunday, April 30: Songwriter's Circle. 3:30 p.m. $20.
3. Club Rewind
Where it is: Way up the stairs at 73A King St.
What it is: New nightclub catering to the 30 and up crowd with the motto "good music doesn't have an expiration date."
Dance floor, multiple bars, pop-art decor and lounging spots to socialize. Usually a DJ bar: the ECMAs are their chance to shine as a live music venue.
Bonus features: Funky LED lighting.
When to go during the ECMAs:
Thursday, April 27: UPS Rock Stage. Kill Chicago, Kevin McIntyre, Kestrels, Pierre Guitard, Kilmore. 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10.
Friday, April 28: Pop Rock Stage. Sorrey, Alana Yorke, Dave Sampson, The Mike Bochoff Band, Kim Harris, Dylan Menzie, Fairgale, Adam Washburn. 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10.
Saturday, April 29:
Loud Stage. Abysseral Throne, Lionsault, Orchid's Curse, Last Call Chernobyl. 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $10.
The Party Stage. 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10.
4. Sanctuary Theatre
Where it is: 228 Germain St.
What it is: A former church tucked between historic brownstones and heritage buildings, now owned by the region's largest Performing Arts School. Since 2011, it's been a small, intimate venue for live music concerts, theatre, dance, and community gatherings.
Bonus features: Stunning stained glass windows, chill vibes.
When you can go during the ECMAs:
Friday, April 28:
Information Morning Saint John with Hance Colburne. Brent Mason, Jessica Rhaye and Magnus Labillois. 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free.
Shift with Vanessa Vander Valk and David Myles. Port Cities, Catherine MacLellan with Chris Gautier, Lisa LeBlanc and Gary & Whit. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free.
Folk Stage. Keith Mullins, William Crighton, Quiet Parade, Devarrow, Willie Stratton, Hillsburn. 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. $10.
Saturday, April 29:
CBC Weekend Mornings with Bill Roach. Tomato Tomato and Keith Mullins 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Free.
Classical Showcase. Scott Macmillan, Duane Andrews with the Saint John String Quartet, Allison Angelo, Taktus, Atlantic String Machine, Halifax Camerata Singers. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. $10.
Bluebird North Stage. Jessica Rhaye, Makayla Lynn, Dylan Menzie, Simon Daniel, Andrew Waite & the Firm, Adyn Townes, Laurenn Marchand, Dave Sampson, Alana Yorke, Mike McKenna Jr. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. $10.
Sunday, April 30:
Weekend Mornings with Bill Roach. Heather Rankin with Jamie Robinson. 6:a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Free.