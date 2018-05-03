Les Eloizes arts awards celebrate 20 years this week in Edmundston

Edmundston is in the midst of a celebration for the record books.

Les Éloizes, the only gala in Atlantic Canada that awards prizes in all artistic disciplines — dance, theatre, music, visual arts, media arts and literature — is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week.

"There's a little buzz here going on in Edmundston," said artistic director René Poirir. "It's kind of exciting."

"At the same time it's intimate."

A mix of finalists and local talent

Not only is the festival marking two decades, it also includes a nod to local artists this year.

Although the gala is typically centred in the finalists in different categories, Poirir said he and the Acadian Association of Professional Artists of New Brunswick recognize Edmundston's artistic side.

He said they've incorporated many local acts into the events Saturday night.

"That has been really, really enriching and empowering for everyone," he said. "There are already affinities that are being discovered."

He believes when les Éloizes packs its bags Sunday, the mixture of local artists and finalists will have produced some truly impressive art.

Broadcasting nationally

Although the festivities officially began Wednesday, artist-in-residence Vicky Lentz has been hard at work since late April.

"Right now, I'm involved with a five-foot-by-six-foot canvas," the visual artist told Shift at the time. "I've written in these little squares, there are almost 400 little squares of text, which are my reactions to silence."

The artist, based in northern New Brunswick, said such an event broadcast nationally helps people understand the value of the arts — not just for Edmundston, but for Atlantic Canada and the nation as a whole.

"This is a really important step for us," she said.

The gala will be held in the Saint-Basile Arena on Saturday and broadcast by Radio-Canada.