The principal of Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton is defending his decision not to include a memorial to a dead classmate of next year's graduating class in their yearbook.

Benjamin Dodding was killed in October 2015 after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. The 14-year-old was not wearing his helmet and police at the time said there was no criminal aspect to the death.

There has been a push among some students to remember Dodding in the high school's yearbook because this would have been his graduating class. That move has been blocked by the school's administration.

Brad Sturgeon, the principal of Leo Hayes, said the reason for the refusal is a move away from any permanent memorial, either at the school or associated with it.

Sturgeon said these permanent memorials lead to teachers and students reliving these events over again.

"For example memorial walls [were] found that not only staff and students, they were walking by this and they were basically reliving the event, reliving the trauma, being reminded by these things," said Sturgeon.

Online petition

Allison Pelkey, a friend of Dodding, started the online petition that is asking that his picture be included in the school's yearbook.

"[I'm] not asking for a full page or a whole yearbook dedicated for Ben," wrote Pelkey on the petition's website.

An online petition has attracted more than 1,700 signatures. (Change.org)

"I'm asking for something, anything, even a little photo in the yearbook for Ben Dodding who was my best friend and brother to me."

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, the petition has received 1,732 signatures. Leo Hayes has 1,686 students, according to the Anglophone West School District.

Change in philosophy

Just because the school administration has nixed the idea of adding a yearbook tribute, the principal said that doesn't prevent other memorials.

The school is moving towards what Sturgeon calls "temporary memorials," such as scholarships or fundraisers in a dead student's name.

"We've encouraged students to hold an event, it's been done a couple of times now … they raise some money and they've made a donation to a cause in memory of the student," said Sturgeon.

Leo Hayes High School principal Brad Sturgeon said the student body is divided on how best to memorialize Dodding. (CBC)

Sturgeon said the student body is divided on how best to remember Dodding.

"I've already had students on the other side of this, that have approached me, saying that … they want to remember Ben in a certain way, but don't want his picture or any recognition in the yearbook," said Sturgeon.

"They don't want to be reminded [of] the event."

On her post on the petition's website, Pelkey wrote she has spoken with Dodding's parents and they have supported the idea.

Sturgeon said he hasn't spoken with the parents yet but hopes to do so on Thursday.

Criticism online

Signatories of the petition critizised the school's decision move.

"It's the right thing to do, sad that LHHS [is] inconsiderate," wrote Virginia Arseneault.

Others questioned whether the school was thinking of the students.

"Everyone is so afraid of doing the 'wrong thing.' Ben died and his friends need this. If Leo Hayes was actually putting students first and looking after their best interests, this wouldn't be an issue. Really really bad move on their part," wrote Ariel Ottens.

Pelkey told CBC's Information Morning Fredericton that she's meeting with the school's administration on Thursday.