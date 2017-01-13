Fredericton has experienced an increase in vandalism and property damage since 2013, says the latest annual report of the Fredericton Police Force.

Police investigated 2,509 property crimes in 2015. The year before, the city had seen a drop in property crimes, to 2,130, from the 2,200 committed in 2013.

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said Friday that a lot of times, there aren't any witnesses to vandalism or other property damage, or there's been a significant time lapse before an offence is reported.

"Sometimes it's related to a rash of incidents," Fitch told Information Morning Fredericton in an interview about the force's 2015 annual report released this week.

"We may have a whole series of graffiti," she said. "Some of that's transitional — people age in and out of certain behaviours."

Because of a lack of witnesses and evidence, the rate of solving property crimes can go down, she said.

"I would always like to see our clearance rate improve," she said. "Our investigative teams works very hard to find evidence as they can and we rely so much on community support."

Crimes against people were down in relation to drugs and other criminal offences, but the number of domestic dispute calls increased, the annual report says.

Police were called 447 times because of domestic disputes in 2015, up 14 per cent from the year before.

Crash numbers keep climbing

Collisions with injuries increased 34 per cent in 2015 from 2014.

In 2015, there were two fatalities on city streets, involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.

That year, 25 pedestrians and 11 cyclists were injured in traffic collisions.

Fitch said some of the accidents were the result of people not obeying the law.

She said police do their best to enforce the Motor Vehicle Act by issuing tickets and providing more education.

"We're all getting it wrong, because people are breaking the law," she said.

Despite the numbers, Fitch said she was pleased with the report, which she said indicated Fredericton remains a safe city overall.

Information for the 2016 report isn't put together yet but is expected to be completed within the next few months.

"I'm very proud of the work that has been done," she said.