A Miramichi church has been closed temporarily after the nine-metre steeple was deemed unsafe.

Father Arnie Hachey says the steeple on St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in the former community of Nelson-Miramichi is leaning in two directions.

"It is leaning backwards towards the church and to the side at the same time. So what we did based on the recommendations of the architect taking care of the job, we closed the church temporarily."

Hachey said the church, built in 1894 and designated as a local historic place on Canada's Historic Places will remain closed until contractors are able to get the steeple down.

"Once we get the steeple down then we're safe again."

Rotten beams

Hachey said he and other church members noticed the steeple was leaning in September 2016 so they brought someone in to look at it.

"He determined that there were rotten beams at the base of the steeple."

Hachey said the steeple sits on a stone tower and with the wood rotting, the weight of the steeple crushed the beams and caused it to lean.

Over the ensuing months the steeple moved significantly, prompting the closure of the church.

Future decision

Hachey said the priority now is to get the steeple down, replace the rotted timbers and put in a temporary roof.

The steeple at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Miramichi is leaning back and to the side, leading to the church being closed for safety reasons. (Submitted)

"That gives us some time to think over the steeple and get some funding in place to do something about it."

Whether or not the steeple will go back up will be a decision made by parishioners.

"Some were saying they'd like to see the steeple go back up, others were saying well it's more important to have the church open in terms of if cost is an issue."

Hachey said there is no estimate yet on how much all of this will cost.

In the meantime, parishioners are attending services in a nearby church being shared by that parish.