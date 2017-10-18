Long before becoming an artist and fine arts professor in Sackville, N.B., Leah Garnett spent much of her time playing on construction sites in Maine.

"My father is a builder, he builds custom homes," said Garnett.

"I worked for him for a number of years in my 20s and I by no means consider myself a carpenter or builder myself, but I learned how to make things."

Artist Leah Garnett, looked back to her childhood growing up on her father's construction sites in Maine to create her most recent body of work. It's called When One Space Meets Another, currently showing at the Owens Art Gallery. (CBC)

And it was on a trip back to Maine to her father's home that the beginnings of this body of work took shape, literally.

Garnett marked out the dimensions of the Owens Art Gallery behind her father's wood shed in the forest, with pink flagging tape. She set up a walkway with planks inside the marked parameters, and mapped the trail as well as any trees inside the space.

Recreated space

The trees, and walkway were then recreated in the gallery space, effectively moving the 'gallery in the woods' back to the gallery in Sackville.

Pink masonry twine hangs from the ceiling, and pink flagging tape line the walls of the gallery. When Garnett marked out the dimensions of the Owens Art Gallery in the woods of Maine, she used the same type of flagging tape.

"If I was to plop this installation right down back into the woods in Maine it would line up," said Garnett, adding that even the dimensions of the trees were measured and copied.

"A lot of the materials are building scraps, all the sculptures are scrap plywood, cedar shingles, old lumber tarps of my Dad's."

Pan Wendt is the curator at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, P.E.I. He said there is something very enigmatic about Garnett's work.” (Submitted)

While on an artist residency in Ireland in Cobh and Dublin, Garnett worked on drawings of her "gallery in the woods." The work done in Ireland now hangs on both sides of a constructed wall that is part of the installation.

Before returning to Sackville, Garnett installed the show at the Confederation Centre for the Arts in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Curator Pan Wendt, said Garnett's work is unlike anything he's every seen.

"It's very much about translating the world into visual terms and its about her imagination, it's about her process and there's something very enigmatic about it."

Garnet used drawings created while on an artist residency in Ireland to line one wall of the installation. Most of the sculptures are made of wood scraps found on her father's property in Maine. (Tori Weldon/CBC News)

From the gallery in Charlottetown, Wendt commented that the show had the same elements in both galleries, but resulted in two very different shows.

"The space there was quite different and she kind of translated the exhibition that she had here into a different take there."

The installation also has a sound component. Garnett made recordings when she was in Maine, in both studios in Ireland (one was next door to a construction site), as well as when she was installing the show in Charlotteown.

When One Space Meets Another will be showing at the Owens Art Gallery until October 25.