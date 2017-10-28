UNB student Erin Cunningham is one of 30 Fredericton students raking leaves to raise money for a volunteer trip to Honduras. (Catherine Harrop/CBC )

A group of Fredericton university students are hoping their leaf-raking skills will be enough to rake in enough cash to get them to southern Honduras.

The 30 students from UNB Fredericton are planning to take part in a volunteer trip with Global Brigades, a student-led non-profit organization, next year.

Global Brigades sends teams of students to Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and Ghana to work alongside community members to tackle health, water, and economic development problems.

The students are part of one team that will travel to Honduras for one week.

Last year, some of the students worked in Coyol de Linaca, where they dug roughly 150 metres of trench and laid 300 metres of pipe.

Christopher Mackin, one of the students, said it was "probably the hardest any of us have worked in our lives."

"Within two minutes of lifting up a pick-axe you're already dripping with sweat."

Rewarding experience

The big pay off was seeing a video of water finally coming on for community members after the pipe was built.

It was enough to bring student volunteer Erin Cunningham to tears.

"It was such an amazing feeling to recognize the kids, and see the emotion on their faces," she said.

The group begin raking leaves this weekend. They are aiming to raise around $2,000 per student.

The money will help pay for supplies for the community they're working in and travel costs to get them to Honduras.

The students pledge $1,000 each to Global Brigades to buy supplies for the village. Each student also brings along a duffle bag full of donated hygienic supplies such as shampoo and toothbrushes.

The group is planning to travel to Honduras in August.

A team of 30 students from UNB's Saint John campus have also signed up for a volunteer trip with Global Brigades.