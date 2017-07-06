The lawyer representing two of the people charged after police raided Saint John's marijuana dispensaries is seeking to have the search warrant unsealed.

"I was seeking a request to have the information to obtain unsealed," said Laura Mccarthy, who represented both clients Thursday.

An information to obtain is the document police put together to get a search warrant.

Mccarthy said the document has not be made available to her yet.

Her clients, Sarah Deering, 27, and Ryan Francis, 30, are both charged with drug trafficking. They appeared before Judge Andrew Palmer on Thursday to enter pleas, but the case was set over until Aug. 2.

Ryan Francis, 30, who is also charged with trafficking, emerges from court Thursday. (CBC)

Late last month, nine others charged following the raids, appeared in court and elected to be tried in front of a judge and jury. Their trials and preliminary trial dates were set for mid-March.

Neither Deering nor Francis are being held in custody.