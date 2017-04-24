People living in uptown Saint John say the late-night construction of Irving Oil's new office building is stealing their sleep.

"I've called councillors, I've called the police, I've called pretty much everybody I can think of," said Heather MacKenzie, who lives on Princess Street.

'The only two nights and mornings I have slept since this began last June were Christmas a.m. and Good Friday.' - Wendy Simon, uptown resident

"You get no sleep. You have eight floodlights in your bedroom so that I don't have to use a night light anymore. And it's just consecutive noise, it's not intermittent noise. It's just regular, steady banging."

Irving Oil began construction of its 11-storey home office building on King's Square last June, after the project was fast-tracked by city council.

Once completed it will be home to 1,000 employees.

MacKenzie said the noise from the project starts shortly after 6 a.m. and runs on many nights until midnight.

Saint John's noise bylaw forbids the use of construction equipment between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Irving points to contractor

MacKenzie said she's called city councillors, the police, and Irving Oil itself.

A company spokesperson has told her the noise is being caused by a contractor.

"I mean it's an amazing project but I don't think it needs to be amazing at midnight," MacKenzie said.

Wendy Simon, who lives in the nearby Admiral Beatty seniors building, said she, too, has been calling the company.

"The only two nights and mornings I have slept since this began last June were Christmas a.m. and Good Friday," Simon said in an email to CBC News.

"We have finite years to live, and live in hope of getting some quality sleep while we are still on this side of the sod!"

Supervisor to watch hours

Coun. Donna Reardon, whose Ward 4 includes includes the uptown, said she's been hearing the complaints loud and clear.

"You betcha," Reardon said. "We know it's happening."

Reardon said city staff contacted the company last week and was told Irving Oil had appointed a night supervisor to ensure construction noise ended by 9 p.m.

A spokesperson from Irving Oil did not respond to a call Monday.