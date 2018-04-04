Charlotte County man sentenced to 6 months for sexually assaulting daughter and stepsister

A 43-year-old man from Charlotte County has been sentenced to six months in jail for sexually assaulting his daughter and his stepsister when they were both girls.

Larry Ivan Tatton, of Bethel, was sentenced in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday after he changed his pleas to guilty in January.

His stepsister Natasha Ring described him in her victim impact statement as a "vulnerability-seeking, childhood-stealing monster."

Ring's name was initially protected by a publication ban, which meant Tatton's name was also protected as naming him could have identified his victims.

But Ring and Jessie Cameron both waived their right to anonymity because they wanted the public to know Tatton's name and finally feel some of the vulnerability they felt.

Crushed her soul

Ring, whose mother married Tatton's father, said Tatton began abusing her when she was about eight years old. Tatton was around 18.

He brushed his genitals against her as he walked past, groped her and stuck his hand down her pants, the courtroom heard.

One night, Tatton woke her, took her into his bedroom and forced her to touch his penis.

For so many years I had to pretend — pretend that he was a good person, pretend I was OK. - Natasha Ring, stepsister

It happened again in a car when he was driving her to go clam digging with their parents. Tatton told her to "shut her mouth and not tell anyone."

The abuse continued for about six years and "crushed [her] soul," she wrote in her victim impact statement.

"For so many years I had to pretend — pretend that he was a good person, pretend I was OK, and most of all, pretend he was my brother," she said.

"A brother is not someone who does the things he did to me. A brother is someone I should not have feared, someone I should not have been terrified of, not someone I looked at crying, saying 'Stop.'"

Jessie Cameron (left) and Natasha Ring asked the court to lift the publication ban on their names as victims so that their father and stepbrother, Larry Tatton, could be identified. (Catherine Harrop)

Tatton's daughter said her abuse turned her from a happy-go-lucky child into someone living in constant fear.

It began when she was about 12 years old, Cameron said. Tatton rubbed her back, put his hand up her shirt and under her bra and told her, "You don't need this," before she fled the room.

On another occasion, they were on their way to a family dinner when Tatton parked his truck at a beach, put his arm around her and grabbed her breast.

When Cameron was in Grade 11, her father pushed her toward his bedroom, pinned her on the bed and attempted to kiss her, the courtroom heard.

Wanted to die

Cameron said the abuse stripped her of her self-confidence, dignity and passion for life.

She confided in her family in 2007, but they questioned her extensively and in the end, she said she must have dreamt it.

She fell into a "deep and crippling depression."

The facade of who he was became the reality of what he was. - Carolyn Cunningham, stepmother

"Countless times I wanted nothing more than to just be dead," Cameron wrote in her victim impact statement.

She wondered if she "would always be so dysfunctional," if she was "capable of living a normal life."

Tatton's abuse came to light in 2015 when his wife — Cameron's mother — found something he was looking at on Facebook that raised her suspicions and she talked to all the females in the family.

Ring confirmed the abuse she had suffered 20 years earlier and Cameron again opened up about being sexually assaulted.

'Predator'

Carolyn Cunningham fought back tears as she talked about missing the signs that her daughter and granddaughter were being sexually abused by her stepson. (CBC)

Ring's mother and Cameron's grandmother, Carolyn Cunningham, said it felt "like a bomb went off."

As Tatton's stepmother for 27 years, she "never once suspected him to be anything but what he should be."

"The facade of who he was became the reality of what he was" — "a predator," she wrote in her victim impact statement.

She wanted to vomit every time she thought of Tatton touching the girls and how she didn't see the signs.

"Nobody should ever have to live with the pain of someone they love that's been violated. When you add to the mix that it was done by another loved one, I'm not sure it can ever be explained," wrote Cunningham.

"It is the stuff of nightmares."

Victims serving 'life-long sentences'

The Crown had recommended a six-month sentence for Tatton, describing the incestual nature of his action as particularly "abhorrent."

The defence had requested a conditional sentence to be served in the community on house arrest, or a sentence of under 90 days so Tatton, who has two other children from a previous relationship, could serve the time intermittently on weekends while continuing to work as an industrial electrician and fisherman.

Justice William Grant rejected the defence's submissions. Although Tatton's crimes were "not among the worst sexual assault cases," given there was no evidence of penetration, his sentence needed to send a "strong message," given his "egregious abuse of his position of trust and authority" with his victims.

"They're serving life-long sentences, which started many years ago," said Grant.

"It's difficult if not impossible to calculate the full extent of the damage they have suffered."

'Emotional rollercoaster'

He sentenced Tatton to four months in jail for sexually assaulting Ring, and six months for sexually assaulting Cameron. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Grant also placed Tatton on probation for three years, ordered him to attend counselling as directed, not to have any contact with either victim and not to attend any place where he knows they might be.

Tatton was also ordered to provide a DNA sample for the sex offender's registry.

Outside the courthouse, Cameron said she was "overwhelmed with joy" about the six-month sentence.

"That's a weird thing to feel for your father going to jail, but he deserved it and we needed to save and protect other girls, so that's all that's important."

Being believed feels empowering and validating, she said.

Ring said coming forward and reporting the abuse has been "an absolute emotional rollercoaster."

"You don't know how to bring all that stuff you've buried for so many years, you don't know how to bring it up even though you know so many years later you didn't do anything wrong, it's not your fault, you still feel that shame.

"You still feel like you're going to be in trouble. You still feel like that person has absolute control over you and to disclose everything that happened is not very easy to do, it's not easy to relive."

Hope to empower, protect others

Both women have lost family and friends who have been a part of their lives for 20 years in the process, said Ring. People have "talked behind our back our backs, said things, called us liars — so we've given up a lot to stand up for ourselves."

But they decided to make their names public "to show any other person that has been victimized like we have that they can be strong and they can do it and they deserve it for themselves."

Ring called Tatton's six-month sentence as "a joke," but said "it's better than nothing.

"He didn't walk away. He has to pay for what he did."

Being on the sex offenders list "is huge," she said. "He can't hide from it."

Her mother agreed, saying the court "can't give him enough of a sentence.

"What he took from my [daughter and granddaughter] can't be replaced," said Cunningham.

"He's a predator and he needs to be seen as such," she said.

"I can't follow him, I can't protect other little girls. I let mine down.

"Maybe [being on the sex offenders list] will protect somebody else's girls."