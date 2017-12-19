A man screaming for help in the dark from a drifting piece of ice was rescued early Tuesday off Pointe-Canot, on the island of Lamèque in northeastern New Brunswick.

Residents of the community on the Acadian Peninsula heard calls for help throughout the evening, Capt. Liam Mather of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax told Radio-Canada.

At around 6:50 p.m., RCMP got a call from someone who said there was a man in distress, said

Sgt. Stéphane Blanchard, in charge of the Lamèque and Caraquet detachments.

When police arrived in Pointe-Canot, firefighters were already on the scene but because it was so dark, the emergency crews could not pinpoint where the screams were coming from.​

Special lights and infrared cameras were also used but without success, said Blanchard.

The search and rescue centre in Halifax dispatched a Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft from Base Greenwood. A Canadian Coast Guard vessel also headed to the area.

Meanwhile, the calls for help could no longer be heard, but police did hear from a man who said his adult son had gone fishing at about 4 p.m. and not returned.

Flares were launched from the Hercules and police and firefighters were finally able to spot a silhouette on a drifting ice floe.

The ice had drifted close enough to shore for first responders to reach.

Firefighters use small boat

Firefighters in Tracadie were able to rescue the man with a small boat shortly after midnight.

He was not injured and was not suffering from hypothermia, so he did not go to hospital.

RCMP couldn't provide the man's name but said he is in his 40s and from Pointe-Canot.

Authorities said they want to remind the public the ice is still too thin to venture out on it.