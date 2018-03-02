A fire has forced a man and his 20-year-old son out of their mobile home in Lakeville, a community just outside of Moncton.

Dan Bedell, the communications director for the Canadian Red Cross in Atlantic Canada, said the fire started just before 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, and gutted the home located at 7 Second St.

Bedell said the father was treated at the scene for slight burns.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are assisting both men with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.

