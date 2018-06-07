Lady Beaverbrook's longtime butler will share stories, not secrets, during tour

For 39 years, Blair Thompson welcomed guests, polished the brass and silver, and served meals as Lady Beaverbrook's butler.

After nearly four decades in service, he says he can spin many a yarn about life with "her ladyship," as she liked to be called.

He's careful to add he's not "that kind of butler" — the kind who divulges the secrets of his employer.

He will share some of his stories later this month in Saint Andrews, N.B., where the wealthy philanthropist had her winter home, Dayspring.

On June 23, Thompson will take visitors beyond the wooden fence of Lady Beaverbrook's winter estate, Dayspring, and provide them with a rare glimpse into the life of one of Canada's most prominent philanthropists. (CBC)

It's a warren of dark panelled corridors, arched doorways, and expansive views.

"When you served things, it was silver dishes, so they had to be nice and clean and polished up well," said Thompson.

"And when she used to come back to England, she would say, 'It's nice to get back here, everything is so clean.' So that made us feel real good."

In the great hall, a fireplace screen sports a metal sun with the date Oct. 29 — the birth date of Sir James Dunn, Lady Beaverbrook's first husband. It was a date she would mark yearly.

Blair Thompson welcome guests, polished the brass and silver, and served meals as the butler to the wife of Sir James Dunn and later his friend Max Aitken. 1:00

"When Lady Beaverbrook would try to get back from England, to be here on the 29th of October, that was to give out gifts that she was donating," said Thompson.

During her lifetime, she donated approximately $300 million to various causes.

The Oppenheimer-Pragger Museum at Dayspring will host an afternoon with Lady Dunn's butler on June 23 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Thompson will "take visitors beyond the wooden fence, and will provide them with a rare glimpse into the life of one of Canada's most prominent philanthropists," the Facebook page states.