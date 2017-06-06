Saint John's family court has become so backlogged because of a judicial vacancy the Law Society of New Brunswick says lawyers are complaining of a crisis.

​​"The Saint John dockets are clogged and there is little meaningful or timely access to justice for family litigants," law society president George Filliter wrote in a letter to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Wilson-Raybould has yet to appoint a new judicial advisory committee — a seven-member screening panel — for New Brunswick.

Across the country, new judicial advisory committees, known as JACs, have been set up to recommend the appointments of judges to superior courts, based on training and criteria that are supposed to improve overall diversity on the bench.

Without a committee in place, New Brunswick can't fill two judicial vacancies, including the one in Saint John and another in the trial division in Bathurst.

Vacancy hard on families

For almost a year, Saint John's family court has been operating with two judges when it should have three.

Divorce lawyers, whose cases also involve sensitive issues related to child custody, say they're having to wait a year or longer to get before a judge.

"To me, I don't think in the last 10 years that it's really been this far out," said lawyer Carley Parish.

Parish said the federal government's judicial reforms should be good in the long run, and court staff in Saint John are doing their best to manage the situation, but it's hard on families.

She said some parents are being bumped to make room for files involving children in the care of the Department of Social Development.

Those files have to be heard within certain time frames, and they're squeezing out other families, who are now being rescheduled into August 2018, Parish said.

"It's hard to explain to a client," she said. "It's hard to explain when ... you were expecting your trial and it's moved. And it's hard to explain when it's set down ... next year.

"These families need relief or they wouldn't be in the court system."

Reforms under Trudeau

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced reforms to the judicial appointment process in October 2016. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

In October 2016, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced reforms to the judicial appointment process aimed at making it more transparent and more inclusive.

All JACs appointed under Prime Minister Stephen Harper lapsed.

It was announced that new committees would consist of three members of the general public and four members nominated by the Canadian Bar Association, the provincial law society, the provincial attorney-general and a chief justice.

In January 2017, Wilson-Raybould announced appointments to three judicial advisory committees.

That month, Fundy Royal MP Alaina Lockhart re-issued a call for nominations for three "general public representative" positions in New Brunswick.

Aiming for diversity

Fundy Royal MP Alaina Lockhart called again for nominations to the judicial advisory council in January. (CBC)

Lockhart said the federal government was looking to reflect the diversity of the community, including "Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities and members of linguistic, ethnic and other minority communities, including those whose members' gender identity or sexual orientation differs from that of the majority."

Currently, all seven JAC positions in New Brunswick are vacant, putting the province at the back of the pack of 17 committees across the country, along with five other jurisdictions.

Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Northwest Territories and southwestern Ontario are in the same position, with no seats filled.

The Law Society of New Brunswick said it submitted three names in December. Marc Richard, the society's executive director, said he doesn't know what's taking so long.

Even if New Brunswick got its committee this week, it could be months before the members are ready to help appoint a judge, he said.