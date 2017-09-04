Labour Day is here, reminding us that shorts and flip flops will soon go back in storage, backpacks will replace beach bags, and schools doors will open for another year.

But we all need closure. What better way to say "See you" to the summer than with free barbecues, concerts and animal shows?

Here's a list of some things you can (and can't) do this Labour Day Monday.

Fredericton

Labour Day Picnic: A free mini-carnival offers games, prizes, face painting, a barbecue, Calithumpians, bouncy castles, fire truck and ambulance tours, and live music by the Common People.

When: Monday, Sept. 4, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Officers' Square, 585 Queen St.



When: Sept. 4 until Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Capital Exhibit Centre, 361 Smythe Street



When: Sept 4. at 11 a.m.

Where: Starting from the Victoria Health Centre



When: Sept 4. at 2 p.m.

Where: Under the maple tree in Officers' Square

Rain venue: Fredericton Public Library

Monday is the last day to enjoy Calithumpians presenting live family entertainment in downtown Fredericton. (City of Fredericton)

UNB cornboil: Students are invited to an on-campus fair with a dunk tank, inflatables, vendor giveaways, sandcastle competition and free food.

When: Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: SUB Quad in front of the Student Union Building

Rain location: Inside the Student Union Building



Moncton

Closed: There will be no bus service on Monday. Champlain Mall in Dieppe and most retailers will be closed.

Saint John and area

Parade and picnic: Labour Day barbecut picnic and music

When: Sept. 4 after a noon parade

Where: Fisher Lakes



When: Sept. 4, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: New Brunswick Museum

The completed Fundy Trail Parkway will be the scene of a barbecue, with music, activities for children and music. (The Fundy Trail Development Authority)

Labour Day on the Fundy Trail Parkway: A vendors market, Huttges "famous" barbecue, music, activities for children, cake and coffee for free. Music will feature Frantically Atlantic from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Martins

Curtailed or closed: Saint John Transit buses will operate on Sunday schedule. Large grocery stores and most other retailers are closed.

Miramichi

Barbecue, music and games

When: Sept. 4, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Queen Elizabeth Park Miramichi West

Bathurst