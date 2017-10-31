Gail Johnson of Moncton grew up a Montreal Expos fan, but in 2014, when she rediscovered the game she'd watched as a child with her dad, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers she fell in love with.

"I call myself the biggest Dodgers fan north of the border," Johnson said after a late Sunday night watching her team lose to the Houston Astros in Game 5.

Johnson, who flew to Los Angeles for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series, said people often ask her how she ended up cheering for a team 5,500 kilometres away.

On our way into Dodger Stadium for Game 2. Stopped to see Jackie Robinson, then @DieterRuehle. Not a bad day! 💙 @4Ev3rblue @LAducklove pic.twitter.com/pzwl561ymh — @GJOH29

She says it was Expos third baseman Tim Wallach.

"Tim Wallach was my favourite player growing up — my hero — and he was traded to the Dodgers on Christmas Eve 1992."

Johnson remained an Expos fan but admits her interest in baseball waned after the players strike in 1994.

Gail Johnson poses at Dodgers Stadium with a giant baseball signed by her favourite player, Clayton Kershaw. (Gail Johnson/Twitter)

"[The Expos] had the best team in baseball but never made it to that World Series, but I always followed Tim Wallach's career and he became a coach and a manager in the Dodgers minor league system."

In 2014, when Johnson was home on sick leave she turned her attention back to her favourite sport, and her favourite player.

"Tim Wallach was the third base coach with the Dodgers at the time … so I ended up falling in love with the Dodgers team that season — mainly because of Clayton Kershaw."

"He's to me now what Tim Wallach was to me when I was younger. He's my favourite player — a wonderful person and I just want great things for him."

Baseball can break your heart

Johnson said she is now a "true blue Dodgers fan" and has stayed up for 99 per cent of the Dodgers games for the past four seasons.

"It's become a passion for me. I love the Dodgers and I just want to see them win a World Series."

She's even become a contributor to a Dodgers fan website.

One of her latest pieces talked about a day known to Montreal Expos fans as Blue Monday. It's a day Johnson admits should have turned her against the Dodgers for good.

'It is truly the most beautiful place in the world. It's incredible. There's Dodgers fans everywhere. Everybody, if they're lucky in their life, will find a happy place and to me it's my happy place.' - Gail Johnson

"So 1981 — Blue Monday — I was nine years old and it was my first of many baseball heartbreaks. It was the day that Rick Monday hit the home run to beat the Expos and prevent them from getting to their first World Series."

Johnson's piece explains that 36 years later to the day, on Oct. 19, 2017, she cheered as her L.A. Dodgers won the National League Championship Series for their chance to get back to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

"Rick Monday is now a radio broadcaster in the Dodgers organization, so I finally decided that he's officially forgiven for Blue Monday."

'Literally a dream come true'

Johnson said that once she got over the shock of seeing her team make it to the World Series, she knew she had to go.

"I decided that I was going to throw caution to the wind. It may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me."

She headed to Los Angeles and got together with friends and fellow fans she's met online.

Moncton resident Gail Johnson says going to Games 1 and 2 of the World Series to see her favourite team, the LA Dodgers play, was a dream come true. (Gail Johnson/Twitter)

Despite the extreme heat with temperatures soaring above 40 C, Johnson said she understands now why many call Dodger Stadium "blue heaven on earth."

"It is truly the most beautiful place in the world. It's incredible. There's Dodgers fans everywhere. Everybody, if they're lucky in their life, will find a happy place and to me it's my happy place."

"I still actually can't really believe it happened — it'll probably all hit me after the World Series is over."

The Dodgers won Game 1 but lost Game 2. Johnson said she still hasn't been able to find the words to describe the experience of being at those games.

"Chris Taylor hit the first pitch that a Dodger saw in the World Series and from my seat it was just the most glorious thing I'd ever seen … strangers hugging and high-fiving."

Gail Johnson tweeted this selfie from her hotel room shortly before heading out to see her Los Angeles Dodgers win Game 1 in the World Series against the Houston Astros. (Gail Johnson/Twitter)

"It was literally a dream come true."

Johnson even got to see her favourite player, Clayton Kershaw, pitch in Game 1. She said it`s tempting to pack her bags and head back to California for Game 6 on Tuesday night, but she will be closer to home.

"I will be watching Game 7 from my couch like I have most other games for the last four years," she said.

She isn't ruling out another trip to L.A. next October, when she predicts the Dodgers will again make it to the World Series.