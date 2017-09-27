La Bikery Co-operative in Moncton vows to keep rolling despite an upsetting overnight break-in and theft from its downtown location Tuesday.

"Our donation jar was emptied, and our cash box stolen, as well as a small number of bicycle lights," the community bicycle centre announced "with great sadness" in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

The donation jar at La Bikery Co-operative was emptied during an overnight break-in. (Facebook)

Executive director Krysta Cowling declined to comment, but the post urges anyone who saw or heard anything about the incident at 120 Assomption Blvd., to contact the RCMP.

La Bikery, which also offers a workshop space for bicycle maintenance and repairs, closed at 4 p.m. for the remainder of the day to replace the stolen items.

But it plans to return to regular business hours Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

"We won't let this small set back keep us from providing valuable community services," it said.

"Keep on cycling!"

La Bikery serves Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe. Its mission is to foster a sustainable, bicycle-positive environment, according to its website.