Pennfield man pleads guilty to sexual interference, child luring

A 29-year-old Pennfield man has pleaded guilty to sexual interference and luring a child.

A Pennfield man was arrested for sexual interference and child luring on Thursday. He plead guilty to three charges the following day. (CBC)

He also pleaded guilty in Saint John provincial court Friday to a breach of recognizance, RCMP said.

On Thursday, RCMP received a report of an incident involving the man and an underage girl in the Pennfield area. He was arrested and an elecCategorizationtronic device was seized, police said.

The man was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on May 24. 

