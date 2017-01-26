Ask Yennah Hurley why she's packed so many services into her newly opened youth centre and she'll tell you a big advantage is that no one knows why the young people are there.

It could be the guitar lessons or the canteen, a prescription for the birth control pill, addictions counselling, or maybe a game of ping pong.

Hurley says she has three transgender youths who visit.

She also has a cluster of male athletes who secretly abuse laxatives to keep their weights acceptable to their coach.

Hurley says she's got help for everyone at the centre that opened Nov. 3.

Judgment-free

And she says, it's judgment-free.

"There's no stigma here. It's a safe place," said the serial entrepreneur who built what is essentially a 6,000 sq.-foot community centre on Pettingill Road.

Hurley did it without government support and even in the face of some local resistance.

"It was a struggle," she said in the early days when she was pitching her idea to parents.

"People think because you're living in an affluent neighbourhood, that you're not affected by mental illness or anxiety or drugs or alcohol.

"But we are."

Private sponsors

With the backing of multiple private sponsors, a board of directors and the sweat equity of some local teenagers, Hurley has converted a non-descript strip mall into a full-service hang-out.

There's cooking lessons, music lessons, jam nights and an artist-in-residence who's been sketching portraits of some teens for a future exhibit.

There's study rooms and tutoring, a junior version of Toastmasters as well as Junior Achievement.

A second-hand clothing store and tuck shop are set up to teach small business skills.

One wing of the centre is devoted to health.

Family Matters Counselling is on site, providing services for youth who are covered by insurance.

Those who don't have coverage or who don't want to tell their parents can avail themselves of counselling that's subsidized by Bell's Let's Talk program.

'Inner factors'

Alexandra Garin Nichol, 17, says young people who appear to have it all, may feel just the opposite.

"People are thinking, 'These kids can't be depressed. They're playing hockey. They're playing basketball. They have nice house. They go to nice schools. They get cars at 16–years–old, they have everything in the world.'

"And they don't understand that sometimes depression isn't caused by outside factors, but inner factors," said the Grade 12 student at É​cole Samuel-de-Champlain.

"And that's exactly why we need this centre, to say 'No, we understand that just because you have a bit of privilege doesn't mean you're guarded from these illnesses.'"

Pediatric neurologist on site

Dr. Wendy Stewart, a pediatric neurologist, opened a clinical office on site. She also sits on the board of directors.

"We're really looking for ways to empower youth and to help them deal with any issues that they have, before they become psychiatric illnesses.

'We're really looking for ways to empower youth.' - Dr. Wendy Stewart, pediatric neurologist

"So if they're feeling anxious or having trouble coping or they have self-esteem issues or self-worth issues, we're hoping we can pick up on these things and provide them with the necessary help before it becomes a problem."

Stewart says the plan is to have a family physician join the team.

3 nurse practitioners

Currently, three nurse practitioners volunteer their time to provide weekly clinics on Tuesday evenings. They focus on reproductive health services, including testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

Hurley says it's intended to fill the gap that opened up when full-time public health nurses were cut back from the schools.

Rothesay High School principal Stephanie Tomilson is also on the board.

"One of the nice things about where the centre is, is that it's right in the heart of Rothesay and Quispamsis.

"It's walking distance from both high schools and from many of the middle schools as well.

"We might not reach every kid in the Valley, but we certainly want to put the opportunity out there for anyone to come in."