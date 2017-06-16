A man who attacked three people with a knife at a Fredericton college three years ago was granted new freedoms Friday after three years of psychiatric care at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B.

Luke Powers, a former soldier who was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty in 2014 to swinging a machete-style knife at an instructor and two fellow students at Eastern College.

He was found not criminally responsible because of his PTSD and was sent to Restigouche, where a review board looks at his case every year.

On Friday, Powers was granted the right to go on overnight stays away from the centre when accompanied by a family member.

The decision allows him to travel farther, spend more time out of the hospital and be observed by a third party away from hospital staff and health professionals.

The next step for Powers will be to seek a conditional release, which will allow him to live in a halfway home in the northern New Brunswick city.

Victims fearful

In January 2014, all three of Powers' victims were sent to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious from a 43-centimetre machete-style knife. The instructor required surgery.

'He's a killer and obsessed with infamy. I worry about my life. - Victim of Luke Powers knife attack

In victim impact statements to the review board Friday, they said they are still afraid of Powers and worry he is a serious threat to society.

"He's proven what he's capable of," said one victim, who has a permanent disability because of the attack. "I'm living proof of what he's capable of."

She called Powers an "anti-social lone wolf" who was incapable of change.

"He's a killer and obsessed with infamy," the victim said. "I worry about my life. I'm afraid he is manipulating people to escape."

Couldn't explain attack

In 2014, Powers told the court he was not on medication and "blacked out" after he arrived at school that day. He could not provide any reason for the attack.

He admitted to slashing an instructor on the head, arm and hand, and to biting another student who helped to subdue him.

At Restigouche, he was to get treatment for the PTSD, depression and anxiety that led up to the attacks.

His counsellors told the review board he was in stable condition and his PTSD was diagnosed to be in full remission. He was not suffering relapses or signs of the conditions that led to the attack at Eastern College, they said.

Staff at the Campbellton food bank where he worked described him as "very respectful, enjoyable, and helpful."

Powers has already been travelling in the city independently to get to appointments, taking cabs to and from the hospital. The longest he's been out in the community was four hours on his own and 12 hours with family.

Support from friends

A childhood friend, Garrett MacLean, spoke to the review board in support of Powers, saying it was hard to believe what he did, "but he wasn't himself when he did it."

"He was so ill," MacLean said, crying during his testimony. "What you see is a completely different person."

Another friend, Shelly Bridger, said everyone was left with a scar that day "because of a lack of knowledge and understanding of mental health."

"I'm angry that this person who was ill was made out to be a monster," she said. "He is not cured and will have to work on this the rest of his life."

Could seek treatment in Ottawa

As a result of the board's decision, Powers can arrange extended stays in other approved health care centres to get treatment at specialized PTSD clinics.

The board specifically said Powers could seek treatment in Ottawa, where he has a brother who is willing to help take care of him.

The board said Powers is not allowed in the Fredericton region, cannot consume drugs or alcohol and cannot have any weapons.