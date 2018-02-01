Fredericton-York MLA Kirk MacDonald expects to be fined after the apartment complex he own violated the Fire Prevention Act.

The Progressive Conservative MLA was served with a summons to court for the infraction that occurred in July at a Valley View Living Inc., a former nursing home in Stanley, N.B., he bought and turned into apartments.

According to the court document, MacDonald failed "to file a plan with the fire marshal before the commencement of construction, conversion or alteration" into sleeping accommodations.

MacDonald told CBC News the sprinkler system was shut off because they worried it would be turned on by the vibrations and dust created while workers jack-hammered the floor during renovations

Valley View Living Inc. is a former nursing home in Stanley that was bought and renovated by MLA Kirk MacDonald. (CBC News)

When the fire marshal's office learned the system was off, it issued a non-compliance order on July 27, 2017.

MacDonald said within 24 hours contractors were on site fixing the problem, and when the fire marshal's office returned on Aug. 4, they were satisfied the issue had been resolved.

"I take the well-being of my tenants seriously and have for the last 20 years. I appreciate both their business and friendship," MacDonald said in a statement.

The renovations at Valley View Living Inc. continue. (CBC News)

"During the eight days of the infraction, someone was on fire-watch 24 hours a day. However, there was a lapse in sprinkler service and for that I can expect to be fined."

According to the fire marshal's office, fines can range from $240 to $5,200.

MacDonald is scheduled to appear in court in February.