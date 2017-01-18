A tricky intersection on the increasingly popular Kingston Peninsula needs a four-way stop before someone is seriously hurt or killed, residents say.

Concerned about the growing number of near-misses where Route 850 and Route 845 meet in Kingston, residents have started a petition, which Progressive Conservative MLA Bill Oliver has agreed to read to the legislature.

"It would simmer the traffic down," Barry Walton of the Kingston local service district said of a four-way stop in the rustic Kings County community.

"It would slow things down to the point that everybody has a chance to make sure … a chance to stop and take time to look before you pass through it."

Builders of the intersection didn't get the alignment right, Walton told the CBC's Information Morning Saint John.

That didn't matter at the time, but growth on the peninsula in recent years, and increased tourism, have brought more traffic through the intersection, he said.

Even Walton, who lives nearby, has had at least four-near misses with other vehicles.

"Six months ago, I was almost T-boned by a dump truck," he said.

A lot happening at the corner

A store, the Macdonald Consolidated School, and a church each take up a corner at the intersection. A museum and new playground are nearby and, from spring through fall, two bustling farmer's markets bring in visitors on weekends.

Camp Glenburn, not far from the corner on Route 850, along with two horse farms, a tree farm and a few small businesses, are among the other enterprises drawing people through the intersection, the busiest on the peninsula.

Meanwhile, three of the approaches to the intersection are on hills, and the lines of sight are poor, Walton said. Only the drivers on Route 850 are required to stop, but this is often unclear to newcomers, Walton said.

"With all those activities, along with the challenging way the intersection is laid out, it's causing a lot of near-miss incidents."

The Department of Transportation has done two studies and improved the pavement markings at the corner, which Walton said hasn't helped.

Department spokesman Jeff Hull said New Brunswick follows national standards in these matters, and the data it collected about the intersection doesn't support turning it into a four-way stop. In fact, such a stop could cause problems, he suggested in an email.

"The inappropriate installation of a multi-way stop can lead to driver delays, increased fuel consumption and increased collision frequency," Hull said.