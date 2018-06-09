Descendants of Kings Landing home owners raise concerns with direction of settlement

A group of descendants of the families who lived in homes that are now part of the Kings Landing Historical Settlement say they're concerned with the direction the settlement is taking.

In particular, they say they're bothered by the decrease in the historic reenactments the settlement is well known for, and how their families' homes have now become static exhibits with no character actors.

Joan Brewer, who started an online petition and is spearheading the group, said she was dismayed to see the Jones Gallery, which her family is connected to, used as a museum space.

She said character interpretation gives guests a better understanding of what it was like to live in that period, and is crucial to the site being an authentic historic settlement.

"We believe that if you believe in it, if you're passionate about it, the staff that are there will find a way to do it," she said.

The village is known for its historical reenactments complete with actors in period clothing. (Submitted by Kevin Cormier)

So she organized a public meeting Saturday to see if other residents in Prince William and beyond felt the same way, and brainstorm what they could do. It also happened to be the opening day of the settlement.

About 30 people showed up to voice their concerns, with some saying they felt live interpretation is integral to the settlement, and that they've seen less of it over the years.

The village was built after the construction on the Mactaquac Dam began to help save many heritage buildings that would have been flooded by the dam and its headpond. Once the buildings were relocated to the village, they were restored to reflect different periods within the 19th century.

Audrey Hagerman-Horncastle, whose family lived in what is now the Hagerman Gallery, said she thinks the current interpretation of the home doesn't connect with its history.

"The people really responded to a time when Kings Landing had live animals and people working in the homes who were representative of the original homeowners," she said.

Staff hear residents out

Kevin Cormier, chief executive officer of Kings Landing, was at Saturday's meeting to hear people's concerns.

He said the settlement has changed some of its programming in recent years to reflect feedback from guests, which has included adding more static displays of artifacts mixed in with costumed interpretation

Kevin Cormier is the CEO of the Kings Landing Historical Settlement. He attended Saturday's meeting to hear from concerned residents. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"So it provides a bit of a contrast; it provides our guests with a sense of the history before they immerse themselves in the history," he said.

Over the last five years, the settlement has seen an increase in visitation by 54 per cent, he said.

Still, he said he thought the comments made at Saturday's meeting were fair.

"I think it was a good discussion today, and I certainly looking forward to working with the group moving forward," he said.