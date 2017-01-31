King Canna Medicinals, one of the six marijuana dispensaries raided by the Saint John Police Force last week, has reopened its doors.

"We are back in business and open our regular hours[.] plz feel free to come on by," says an entry on the store's Facebook page.

In front of King Canna on Germain Street, the neon "open" sign is lit, and customers can be seen leaving the store.

When asked for comment, Sgt. Charles Breen said he would talk to the force's street crime unit and await a response.

CBC News hasn't heard back.

Last week, 12 people were arrested in the raids and charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

All 12 are either owners or employees of the cannabis shops.

After the raids, Wayne Long, the Saint John-Rothesay Liberal MP, issued a written statement saying the federal government is working on legislation legalizing cannabis, but "it is important to point out, that until the new legislation comes into force, the current laws remain in effect."

The drug remains illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police Chief John Bates said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments about how, despite the promise of legalization, these shops still operate outside the law, helped solidify the decision to raid the Saint John dispensaries.

Neighbour happy with dispensary

For Mike Rogers, who runs a barbershop next to King Canna, the reopening of the store is welcome.

Sgt. Charles Breen of the Saint John police says the marijuana shops are illegal. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"They've been great neighbours," Rogers said. "Other than drawing a fair bit of foot traffic, which has helped our business, they've just been absolutely pleasant to have next door."

When the shop was closed last week, there was a noticeable decline in business at the barbershop, although he speculated this could have been weather-related as well.

"It was a thriving business," Rogers said of King Canna. "Saint John needs those."

Last Thursday at BCW Medical Inc., one of the raided dispensaries, staff had to tell customers nothing remained on site to sell.

"People are hurting," said a woman tending the front desk of the east Saint John business. CBC News has chosen to identify the woman.

On its Facebook page, HBB Medical, another of the raided shops, thanked customers for the continued support it has received.

"Getting a few messages from members about reopening date," the page reads. "It is undecided yet, but everyone will know if or when we know."

Police quiet on seized contents

Breen wouldn't say what was seized in the raids but didn't expect police would be executing any more search warrants on local dispensaries.

"However, the businesses are illegal, they don't have a licence in order to sell," he told reporters Tuesday.

"If (the dispensaries) are reopened then it will be revisited by our department."

No one from the store responded to interview requests from CBC News. Nor did customers online or outside the store.

Rogers said he hopes the matter blows over and he gets to keep his neighbours.

"The fact that they want to help people makes a big difference."